Name Elizabeth Olsen Net Worth $11 Million Sources of Income Acting and Singing Gender Male Date of Birth February 16, 1989 Age 34 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer

Also Read: The Songwriter Behind the Iconic Hit 'Rocket Man'; What Is Bernie Taupin's Net Worth?

Elizabeth Olsen, the accomplished American actress, boasts a net worth of $11 million. At the age of four, Elizabeth made her acting debut with the movie "How the West Was Fun" (1994) and the straight-to-video series "The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELIZABETH OLSEN (@elizabetholsendaily)

Elizabeth's breakthrough moment came with the 2011 film "Martha Marcy May Marlene," a dramatic thriller that not only earned critical acclaim but also marked a turning point in the actress's career. In 2012, she starred in the American remake of the South Korean film "Oldboy." Elizabeth's career took a blockbuster turn with her inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starting with "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015, she portrayed the character Scarlet Witch, becoming an integral part of the franchise. Her subsequent appearances in films like "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and the record-breaking "Avengers: Endgame" earned her global recognition. The movie became the second highest-grossing film of all time, raking in $2.799 billion at the box office.

Also Read: What Is 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Producer Andrew Form's Net Worth?

Elizabeth Olsen attends BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" | Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Brand endorsements

Also Read: What Is ‘Sherlock’ Star, Martin Freeman’s Net Worth?

Partnering with globally renowned brands like Dior, New Balance, and Rebecca Minkoff, Elizabeth leverages her influence to endorse products, showcasing her appeal in the industry and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELIZABETH OLSEN (@elizabetholsendaily)

Instagram 364K Followers Facebook 4.7 Million Followers

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Elizabeth was born on February 16, 1989, in Sherman Oaks, California. The actress shares familial ties with twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, renowned fashion designers and former child actresses. She attended Campbell Hall School in Studio City, California, and later pursued a degree at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Previously, Elizabeth held a real estate license in New York and served as an ambassador for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Elizabeth was in a relationship with actor Boyd Holbrook from 2011 to 2014. In July 2019, she got engaged to musician Robbie Arnett. The couple resides in Los Angeles, and their shared experiences with anxiety inspired the co-authoring of children's books, including "Hattie Harmony: Opening Night" and more.

- Saturn Award (2012): Nomination for Best Actress, Outstanding Performance in "Martha Marcy May Marlene"

- Critics Choice Award (2019): Nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series "Sorry for Your Loss"

- Primetime Emmy Award (2021): Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie "WandaVision"

- MTV Movie + TV Award (2021): Victory in Best Performance in a Show "WandaVision"

- MTV Movie + TV Award (2021): Outstanding Debut in "Martha Marcy May Marlene"

- People's Choice Award (2022): Victory for The Female Movie Star of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

- MTV Movie + TV Award (2023): Triumph in Best Villain "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Is Elizabeth Olsen fluent in any language other than English?

Yes, Elizabeth Olsen is fluent in Spanish and French.

What is Elizabeth Olsen's fanbase called?

Elizabeth Olsen's fans are known as "Olsenites."

Has Elizabeth Olsen appeared in any music videos?

Yes, she has appeared in The Shoes' song "Time to Dance."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Grammy-Winning Artist Ne-Yo's Net Worth?

What Is U2 Guitarist And Founding Member The Edge's Net Worth?