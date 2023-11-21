What Is Racing Icon Eddie Jordan's Net Worth?

Name Eddie Jordan Net Worth $600 Million Sources of Income Race car driving, Sponsorships, Businesses Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 30, 1948 Age 75 years Nationality Irish Profession Former race car driver, Entrepreneur

Eddie Jordan, the former racing driver and business mogul, boasts a net worth of $600 million. This wealth is attributed to his highly successful career in Formula 1 racing, where he founded and owned the Jordan Grand Prix. Jordan's journey in motor racing began with kart racing in 1971, when he won the Irish Kart Championship. He progressed through Formula Ford and Formula Three, but a crash in 1976 temporarily halted his racing.

Despite the setback, he participated in Formula Atlantic, clinching the Irish Formula Atlantic Championship in 1978. In 2007, Jordan published his autobiography, "An Independent Man," offering insights into his dynamic career and entrepreneurial endeavors.

In 1991, Jordan founded the Jordan Grand Prix, introducing Michael Schumacher to Formula 1 in its debut season. The team's pinnacle came in 1998 when drivers Damon Hill and Ralf Schumacher secured first and second positions at the Belgian Grand Prix. In 1999, Heinz-Harald Frentzen achieved a third-place finish, marking the best-ever result for a Jordan driver. Post-Formula One, Jordan ventured into media. He joined BBC Sport's Grand Prix program as a pundit from 2009 to 2015. Jordan's media influence extended to breaking significant stories in Formula 1.

During his tenure as the head of the Jordan Grand Prix, he reportedly had an annual salary of $8 million. The former racing champion's business ventures include ownership in Celtic Football Club, involvement in Oyster Yachts, and founding JKO Capital for gaming and entertainment investments. His interests span real estate, PGA golf courses, and investments in various companies such as Entain, Scientific Games, and Docplanner.

Eddie Jordan, Formula One team owner, 1998 | Getty Images | Photo by Billy Stickland

In 2014, the F1 mogul unveiled his 155-foot, $40 million super yacht to the world, showcasing its luxurious interior resembling a swanky five-star hotel. The yacht boasted amenities such as a bar, hot tub, and nightclub. Adding to his assets, Jordan owns a $5.1 million mansion in Surrey, England, and a $2.5 million villa in the south of France.

Eddie Jordan and wife Marie arrive on the first day of Royal Ascot, 2010 | Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

Born Edmund Patrick Jordan on March 30, 1948, in Dublin, Ireland, Jordan is a former racing driver and business guru. Notably nicknamed "Flash," he spent 11 years at the Synge Street Christian Brothers School. Jordan is married to Marie, a former Irish basketball player and the couple has four children.

Jordan's impactful contributions to motorsport and charity have earned him prestigious accolades, including honorary doctorates from the University of Ulster and the Dublin Institute of Technology. Recognized by the Literary and Historical Society of University College Dublin, he received the James Joyce Award for his outstanding contributions to Irish motorsport. The University Philosophical Society of Trinity College, Dublin, awarded him the Gold Medal of Honorary Patronage in acknowledgment of his substantial contributions to motor racing and charitable work.

Despite being Irish, Jordan holds membership in the British Racing Drivers' Club due to a grandfather clause for those born in Ireland before 1950. In March 2012, he was honored with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for commendable services to charity and motor racing. In September 2021, Jordan received the Freedom of the City of London, highlighting his exceptional contributions to the community.

How much did Eddie Jordan sell his team for?

Eddie Jordan sold his team to the Midland Group for $60 million.

What does Eddie Jordan do now?

Eddie Jordan has diversified his business portfolio since selling the Jordan Grand Prix in 2005, and he currently presents Formula 1 coverage for the BBC.

How did Eddie Jordan amass his wealth?

Eddie Jordan accumulated his wealth by founding and managing his racing team, Eddie Jordan Racing, which later competed in Formula One, achieving notable success, including four race victories, during its 14-year tenure.