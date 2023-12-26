Name Demián Bichir Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, Directing Gender Male Date of Birth August 1, 1963 Age 60 Years Nationality Mexico Profession Actor, Film Producer & Director

Demian Bichir, the accomplished Mexican actor, holds a net worth of $8 million. Undoubtedly, his career in film and television has contributed significantly to his financial success. After making his feature film debut with the 1988 Mexican-American film "The Penitent," Bichir hasn't looked back. His performance in the 2011 film "A Better Life" earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Recent projects include roles in "The Midnight Sky," "The Grudge" reboot, "Chaos Walking," and "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Bichir started his professional acting career at 14, starring in Mexican telenovelas such as "Rina," "Vivir enamorada," and "Cuando los hijos se van." He also contributed to Mexican cinema with roles in films like "Rojo Amanecer," "Miroslava," and "Sexo, pudor y lágrimas," achieving widespread recognition and box office success. Venturing into Hollywood, Bichir appeared in films like "Solo," "Perdita Durango," and "Savages."

Bichir was also seen on various television series such as "Weeds," "The Bridge," and "Grand Hotel." Later, he featured in films like "The Heat," "Machete Kills," and "Dom Hemingway." His work in the crime film "Death in Buenos Aires" became quite a hit. He also portrayed Fidel Castro in Steven Soderbergh's "Che" and Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in Antonio Serrano's "Hidalgo: la historia jamás contada." He then played Fidel Castro in the 2008 biographical film "Che" and took on the role of an emigrant in "A Better Life."

Bichir's acting credits include prominent roles in the crime series "The Bridge" and the western film "The Hateful Eight." He made his directorial debut with the film "A Circus Story & A Love Song," which premiered at the Morelia International Film Festival. The actor has also featured in various films, such as "Alien: Covenant," "The Nun," and "Chaos Walking." Furthermore, in 2019, he played a key role in the remake series "Grand Hotel."

Demian Bichir poses for a Huffington Post Editorial shoot at LACMA | Getty Images | Photo by Estevan Oriol

Bichir made headlines after successfully selling his Sherman Oaks Midcentury home for $2.32 million, $279,000 less than the initial asking price but a profit of $920,000. The property was built on a third of an acre and included a saltwater pool surrounded by protective walls. The house featured stone accents, hardwood floors, and whitewashed beams.

Stefanie Sherk and actor Demián Bichir arrive for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Nun" | Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Bichir was born on August 1, 1963, in Mexico City, Mexico. His father was a theatre director, while his mother was an actress. Bichir has been married twice, first to Mexican actress and singer Lisset and later to Stefanie Sherk. He also has a daughter named Gala from a previous relationship with Adriana Gill.

- Hollywood Film Awards: Ensemble of the Year for "The Hateful Eight" (2015)

- Imagen Foundation Awards: Best Actor - Feature Film for "Land" (2021)

- Imagen Foundation Awards: Best Actor/Television for "The Bridge" (2014)

What film earned Demián Bichir an Academy Award nomination?

For his role in the critically acclaimed film "A Better Life," directed by Chris Weitz, Bichir earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making him the first Mexican actor recognized in that category since Anthony Quinn.

How many languages is Demián Bichir fluent in?

Demian Bichir is fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian.

Where was Demián Bichir born?

Demián Bichir was born in Mexico City, Mexico.

