Name David Fincher Net Worth $100 Million Salary $1-3 Million + Annual Income $10-20 Million + Sources of Income Production, direction, televison, and acting Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 28, 1962 Age 61 years Nationality American Profession Director, producer, screenwriter

David Andrew Leo Fincher is a prominent American filmmaker renowned for his work in psychological thrillers such as "Se7en," "Fight Club" and "Mindhunter", which have helped him earn a net worth of $100 million. His films have collectively amassed over $2.1 billion in global box office earnings and garnered 40 Academy Award nominations. David Fincher's journey to success took off when he was tasked with directing a commercial for the American Cancer Society, and he later founded his own production company Panic Room.

David Fincher's net worth is a reflection of his prolific career in showbiz, and his primary source of income is his film direction. Beginning with "Alien 3" in 1993, he has continually pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. Fincher garnered critical acclaim for his work on films like "Seven" (1995) and the cult classic "Fight Club" (1999). His journey through the 2000s included films such as "Panic Room" and "Zodiac," followed by "The Social Network" (2010), which earned three Academy Awards, and "Gone Girl" (2014). His foray into TV began in the mid to late 2010s when he helmed the critically acclaimed series "House of Cards." His partnership with Netflix flourished as he created the series "Mindhunter" and served as the executive producer for "Love, Death & Robots."

David Fincher's Salary

David Fincher, in his previous endeavors, typically commanded salaries ranging from $8 million to $10 million per film. In November 2020, Fincher signed a "nine-figure" overall deal with Netflix, likely around $100 million, keeping him with the streaming service for four more years.

David Fincher owns a $6 million apartment in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, featuring three bedrooms and designed by renowned architect Steven Harris. The apartment offers various amenities, including a private elevator, and a gym. In Los Angeles, he and his partner, producer Cean Chaffin, own an estate in Los Feliz, originally purchased in 1996 for $3 million. In April 2021, they acquired a second property in Los Feliz for $2.8 million.

David Fincher was born on August 28, 1962, as David Andrew Leo Fincher. His passion for filmmaking began at an early age, and he was deeply inspired by a documentary about the making of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." This childhood fascination with the world of cinema led him to create his first films using an 8mm camera. Fincher's first marriage was to model Donya Fiorentino, and the couple welcomed a daughter named Phelix Imogen in 1994. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1995. Following this, David Fincher married producer Ceán Chaffin in 1996.

Academy Awards, USA: Nominated for Best Achievement in Directing for "Mank" (2021), "The Social Network" (2011), and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2009).

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA: Nominated for Best Director for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2009), "Se7en" (1996), and "Alien 3" (1993).

Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards: Won Best Foreign Film - English Language for "The Social Network" (2011).

BAFTA Awards: Won David Lean Award for Direction for "The Social Network" (2011).

Critics Choice Awards: Won Best Director for "The Social Network" (2011). Nominated for Best Director for "Gone Girl" (2015).

Primetime Emmy Awards: Won Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for "Love, Death & Robots" (2019, 2021, 2022).

Golden Globes, USA: Won Best Director - Motion Picture for "The Social Network" (2011). Nominated for Best Director - Motion Picture for "Mank" (2021) and "Gone Girl" (2015).

Did David Fincher direct music videos for famous artists before his Hollywood career?

Yes, David Fincher directed music videos for iconic artists like Madonna and Nine Inch Nails.

What is David Fincher's Speciality?

David Fincher is known for his perfectionism in filmmaking, often shooting scenes multiple times, even exceeding 50 takes for minor shots.

Did David Fincher establish his own production company?

Yes, in 1997, David Fincher founded his own production company named "Panic Room," giving him greater creative control over his projects.

