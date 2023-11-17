Name Charli XCX Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Singing, Songwriting, and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth August 2, 1992 Age 31 Years Nationality England Profession Singer-songwriter

Charli XCX, the English singer-songwriter, boasts a net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey to stardom began with the 2012 hit "I Love It" with Icona Pop and since then, she has achieved solo success with chart-topping singles and collaborations. Charli XCX’s music combines elements of pop, punk, electronic, and indie styles, creating a unique and dynamic sound. XCX's prowess extends beyond performing as she has established herself as a sought-after songwriter crafting songs for artists like Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez, and Shawn Mendes.

Charli XCX's income is significantly influenced by the success of her studio albums. Notable releases include "True Romance" (2013), "Sucker" (2014), "Charli" (2019), and "Crash" (2022). These albums, featuring hit singles like "Boom Clap" and "1999," contribute to her earnings through record sales, streaming, and licensing. The success of hit singles like "Boom Clap," "Break the Rules," and "1999" adds to Charli XCX's income. Collaborations with artists such as Icona Pop ("I Love It"), Iggy Azalea ("Fancy"), and Troye Sivan ("1999") enhance her musical portfolio and bring in revenue through royalties and joint projects. Charli XCX's involvement in films and television series such as voicing characters in "The Angry Birds Movie" and appearing in the Netflix documentary series, "I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry" also add to her earnings. She launched her record label called Vroom Vroom Recordings, where she releases music by artists she supports.

Charli XCX’s brand endorsements

Charli XCX strategically aligns herself with prominent brands, securing lucrative endorsement deals. Brands such as Benefit Cosmetics and Impulse Fragrances have partnered with her, per NCESC. Beyond individual endorsements, she has engaged in collaborations with globally recognized brands like Coca-Cola, Google, and H&M for impactful advertising campaigns, expanding her influence and enhancing her financial portfolio.

Charli XCX's real estate ventures include a Hollywood Hills home purchased in 2015 for $2.815 million which she listed for sale in 2020. Later that year, she acquired a new property in the Hollywood Hills for $5.1 million from Calvin Harris, exemplifying her investments in the luxury real estate market.

Born Charlotte Emma Aitchison on August 2, 1992, in Cambridge, England, Charli XCX was raised in Start Hill, Essex. She is the only child of Shameera who is of Gujarati Indian descent, and Jon Aitchison who is Scottish. Her upbringing in a culturally diverse household laid the foundation for her unique identity. At the age of 14, she convinced her parents to finance her first album, marking the commencement of her artistic journey. In her personal life, Charli XCX has experienced notable relationships. Previously in a long-term partnership with Huck Kwong, she embarked on a new chapter in 2022 when she began dating George Daniel, the drummer of the English pop rock band 1975. Their collaborative efforts in both music and personal life showcase the intersection of her professional and romantic pursuits.

- Brit Awards: Nominee (2023) - Best Pop/R&B Act

- Grammy Awards: Nominee (2015) - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Fancy" (with Iggy Azalea); Nominee (2015) - Record of the Year for "Fancy" (shared with various collaborators)

- Young Hollywood Awards: Winner (2014) - Young Hollywood Award for Song of the Summer/DJ Replay for "Fancy" (with Iggy Azalea).

- iHeartRadio Music Awards: Nominee (2023) - Dance Song of the Year for "Hot in It" (with Tiësto); Nominee (2015) - Best Collaboration for "Fancy" (with Iggy Azalea)

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA): Nominee (2022) - Best Metaverse Performance for "Charli XCX" in Roblox; Nominee (2014) - Artist to Watch for "Boom Clap"

- Gold Derby Awards: Nominee (2023) - Best Pop Artist; Nominee (2023) - Best Pop Album for "Crash"

Did Charli XCX contribute to any major hits besides her solo career?

Yes, Charli XCX co-wrote the chart-topping song "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, which became a global sensation.

What is Charli XCX's relationship with her fanbase?

Charli XCX has a dedicated fanbase called Angels and she actively interacts with them on social media, even naming her third studio album "Charli" in appreciation of her loyal supporters.

Has Charli XCX performed at notable music festivals?

Yes, Charli XCX has showcased her energetic performances at major festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury.