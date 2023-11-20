Name Larry Holmes Net Worth $18 Million Salary $500K + Annual Income $5-8 Million Sources of Income Professional Boxer, Business and Acting Gender Male Date of Birth November 3, 1949 Age 74 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Professional Boxer, Businessperson, Actor

Larry Holmes, the retired American boxing legend, forged a spectacular career, facing iconic opponents like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. Boasting an impeccable record of 69 wins (44 knockouts), 6 losses, and 0 draws, Holmes etched his name in heavyweight history. His net worth of $18 million reflects the success he garnered in the ring, with standout moments such as his lucrative clash with Muhammad Ali in 1980, a battle against his idol that crowned him the heavyweight champion. Holding the title for seven years, Holmes was widely hailed as one of the era's greatest boxers. While officially retiring in 2002, Holmes couldn't resist brief comebacks in 2004 and 2007, ultimately participating in a total of 75 professional bouts throughout his illustrious career.

Larry Holmes (red belt) battles Michael Spinks during World Championship Fight 1985 | Getty Images | Photo by Getty Images

Larry Holmes entered the boxing scene at 18, turning professional after working as a sparring partner for legendary fighters like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. His breakthrough came in 1978 with a decisive victory over Earnie Shavers, setting the stage for a WBC Heavyweight showdown against Ken Norton. Holmes secured numerous wins, establishing himself as a top contender. From 1978 to 1983, Holmes dominated as the WBC Heavyweight Champion, later holding the Ring Heavyweight Champion title from 1980 to 1985 and the IBF Heavyweight Champion title from 1983 to 1985. His 20 title defenses solidified his status as one of the most successful boxers in the heavyweight division. Holmes engaged in exhibition matches and comebacks, including facing Mike Tyson in 1988 and agreeing to fight Evander Holyfield in 1992 for substantial purses, showcasing his continued earning power even after officially retiring.

Evander Holyfield and Larry Holmes attend the IWC Flagship Boutique New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Fernando Leon

Larry Holmes' salary

Throughout his boxing career, Larry Holmes earned significant purses, including around $8 million for a notable match against Muhammad Ali. After retiring, Holmes ventured into various businesses, including a $5 million office complex, a $2 million restaurant, an $8 million hotel, and more. Holmes has secured his financial future and provided employment to over 200 individuals through his enterprises. Holmes co-hosted the TV talk show "What the Heck Were They Thinking?"—a platform that added to his post-retirement income.

American heavyweight boxer Larry Holmes with American boxing promoter Don King, circa 1983 | Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Larry Holmes' Easton, PA residence is a luxurious haven boasting four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and over 9,000 sqft of space. Built in 1981, this single-family property stands out for its superior design, ample parking for eight vehicles, three garages, and a picturesque outdoor pool. With a tile roof, hardwood carpet flooring, a well-equipped gym, and an exercise room, it offers an ideal, all-in-one living experience. Priced at $1.06 million, Larry Holmes' home is not just a residence; it's an embodiment of opulence and comfort, defining the epitome of luxurious living in Easton, PA.

Diane Holmes and Larry Holmes host the Heart Of A Legend Celebrity Meet & Greet, 2018 in Bethlehem | Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

Larry Holmes, born on November 3, 1949, in Easton, Pennsylvania, emerged as one of the most accomplished boxers in heavyweight history, earning the nickname "The Easton Assassin." Raised in a family of 12 children, Holmes faced early challenges, dropping out of school in the seventh grade to contribute to his family's well-being. At around 18, he discovered his passion for boxing. In 1979, Larry Holmes married Diane Robinson, and their union blessed them with two children. Beyond his immediate family, Holmes has three daughters from previous relationships. Notably, his younger brother, Mark Holmes, also ventured into boxing, competing in the middleweight class from 1980 to 1987.

Larry Holmes, renowned for his exceptional left jab, received accolades throughout his illustrious boxing career. Holding the WBC heavyweight title from 1978 to 1983, he also secured the Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles from 1980 to 1985. Furthermore, Holmes added to his achievements by clinching the inaugural IBF heavyweight title from 1983 to 1985. His prowess in the ring was acknowledged as he won his first 48 professional bouts, marking a remarkable feat in the sport of boxing. Holmes was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008.

How long did Larry Holmes hold the title of the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world?

Larry Holmes was the undisputed heavyweight champion for an incredible span of seven and a half years.

What earned Larry Holmes the nickname "The Easton Assassin"?

Larry Holmes earned the moniker "The Easton Assassin" for his powerful left jab, which became his signature move in the boxing ring.

When did Larry Holmes become the heavyweight champion, and who did he defeat for the title?

Larry Holmes became the heavyweight champion in 1978 by defeating the legendary Muhammad Ali in a historic fight known as "The Last Hurrah."

