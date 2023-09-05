Name Bob Odenkirk Net Worth $16 million Salary $100,000 - $200,000 per episode Annual Income $1 million + Sources of Income Acting, Production and Investments Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 22, 1962 Age 60 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter, Television Director, Television producer, Comedian, Voice Actor, Writer

Bob Odenkirk is an American actor, comedian, writer, and director best known for his Emmy Award-winning performance as Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad" and its spinoff series "Better Call Saul". Bob Odenkirk's net worth is estimated to be $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He has amassed his wealth through a multifaceted career in the entertainment industry, including acting, writing, directing, and producing. He also starred in the hit TV comedy series, "Mr. Show with Bob and David," where he created many of its skits along with fellow comedian, David Cross.

Bob Odenkirk | Getty Images | John Lamparski

Bob Odenkirk's diverse sources of income contribute significantly to his estimated net worth of $16 million. Apart from his successful career in the entertainment industry, Odenkirk is also an astute investor in real estate with ownership of more than five properties that generate substantial rental income, exceeding $250,000 annually. Additionally, he holds over $6 million in bank deposits and government bonds, which provide him with consistent annual interest and dividend payments, amounting to an extra $300,000. Odenkirk's involvement in producing and co-producing various television shows, including "Better Call Saul," has added to his wealth.

Bob Odenkirk (L) and Rhea Seehorn attend the 'Better Call Saul' season 3 premiere | Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

Odenkirk earned a significant portion of his income from acting in television series and films. He started with $100,000 per episode in "Breaking Bad" and later negotiated a higher salary for "Better Call Saul," earning $200,000 per episode, approximately $2 million per season.

Odenkirk’s assets

Bob Odenkirk attends the Annual Critics Choice Awards | Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz

Bob Odenkirk and his wife Naomi Yomtov have invested in several properties. In 1998, they purchased a Hollywood Hills property for over $675,000. They later listed it for $2.49 million, settling for $2.45 million. In 2010, they bought another property in Bronson Canyon for $675,000. In 2015, they upgraded to a $3.3 million Hollywood Hills home with Spanish styling and scenic canyon views.

Odenkirk has expanded his car collection with some notable additions, including a Volvo XC90, which he acquired for $80,000, and an Audi RS Q8 with a price tag of $250,000. Among his other automotive possessions, you'll find a Land Rover Defender and a BMW X7.

Bob Odenkirk during "Commies" Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Bob Odenkirk, born on October 22, 1962, in Berwyn, Illinois, was raised in Naperville amid six siblings in a Catholic household. He faced early challenges when his parents divorced due to his father's alcoholism. Odenkirk's desire for a more exciting life led him to graduate from high school at the age of 16, ultimately pursuing a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University. His journey from Naperville to Chicago was fueled by ambition, a passion for comedy, and an unwavering work ethic. Odenkirk's career breakthrough came as a result of his collaboration with David Cross on the acclaimed sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David," which garnered critical acclaim and developed a cult following.

Bob Odenkirk's contributions to the world of entertainment have not gone unnoticed, earning him recognition and accolades throughout his career. His impressive list of awards and nominations includes:

Emmy Award for his outstanding work on "The Ben Stiller Show"

Numerous Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul"

American Comedy Award for Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) for "Get Shorty"

Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Actor - Drama for "Phenomenon"

Chicago Film Critics Association nomination for Best Actor for "Pulp Fiction"

Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Acting Ensemble for "Hairspray"

Does Bob Odenkirk have kids?

Bob Odenkirk has a son and a daughter, Nate Odenkirk and Erin Odenkirk.

What happened to Bob Odenkirk during the shooting of his AMC series?

Bob Odenkirk experienced a cardiac arrest in between shooting scenes for his hit AMC series.

Was Bob Odenkirk considered for the role of Michael Scott in "The Office?"

Yes, Bob Odenkirk was up for the role of Michael Scott on "The Office" but the role ultimately went to Steve Carell.