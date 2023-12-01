Name Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, Singing, and Production Gender Male Date of Birth August 25, 1961 Age 62 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, Musician, Television Producer, Philanthropist

Billy Ray Cyrus, the American country music singer-songwriter, and actor, boasts a net worth of $20 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. His financial success is attributed to his multi-faceted career in the music industry, spanning iconic hits, record-breaking albums, and a notable foray into acting. In 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus unveiled his inaugural album, "Some Gave All," making an impressive debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Boasting four top-40 hits, the album's standout single, "Achy Breaky Heart" gained exceptional popularity. In the U.S., the album earned a remarkable 9x multi-platinum certification, marking a historic achievement as the first debut album to claim the top spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Notably, it secured triple platinum status in Australia, further solidifying Cyrus' global impact.

Billy Ray Cyrus has garnered income through his ventures in acting. Notable for his role as Robby Stewart in the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana," he showcased his versatility. With 16 studio albums and numerous singles, Cyrus has consistently contributed to the country music genre with hits like "Could've Been Me" and "In the Heart of a Woman." Cyrus' acting credits also include films like "Mulholland Drive" (2001), "The Spy Next Door" (2010), and the Syfy series, "UFO: Unbelievably Freakin' Obvious." Cyrus' collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X on the viral hit, "Old Town Road" in 2019 marked a significant financial boost.

Cyrus has been the subject of documentaries highlighting his career and rise to fame. His involvement in TV productions, including producing "Hannah Montana: The Movie" (2009) and episodes of the show "Surprise Homecoming" (2011), added to his diverse portfolio of income-generating projects. Cyrus' participation in stage productions like "Annie Get Your Gun" (2005) showcased his engagement beyond traditional entertainment avenues.

Cyrus' resides in Los Angeles, in a 4,000-square-foot Spanish hacienda-style house, which blends rock 'n' roll glam, traditional aesthetics, and a touch of Moroccan influence. The house was originally constructed in the 1930s and retained its strong structural foundation and architectural details.

Born on August 25, 1961, in Flatwoods, Kentucky, Billy Ray Cyrus emerged as a prominent country music and entertainment figure. Raised amid the sounds of gospel music and bluegrass in a family touched by both politics and steelwork, Cyrus showcased his singing talent at a remarkably young age. In 1986, Cyrus married Cindy Smith, and their union produced co-written songs featured on his debut album. The marriage ended in 1991. A more private ceremony in 1993 saw Cyrus marrying actress and producer, Leticia Jean Finley, and together, they adopted two children. This union weathered challenges, including a brief divorce filing in 2010 and another by Tish in 2013, ultimately dismissed in 2017. The couple continues to navigate the intricacies of their relationship, showcasing resilience and commitment. In 2022, he announced his engagement to Australian singer, Firerose, adding a new chapter to his personal story.

- Grammy Awards (2020) for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road"

- Grammy Awards (2020) for Best Music Video for "Old Town Road"

- Razzie Award (2010) for Worst Supporting Actor for "Hannah Montana: The Movie"

- Teen Choice Award (2009) for Choice TV Parental Unit for "Hannah Montana"

- Grammy Award Nominations (2020) for Record of the Year for "Old Town Road"

- Grammy Award Nomination (1994) for Best Country Vocal Collaboration for

"Romeo"

- Grammy Award Nomination (1993) for Record of the Year for the song "Acky Breaky"

Has Billy Ray Cyrus ventured into the world of fashion?

Yes, Billy Ray Cyrus has explored the realm of fashion, launching his clothing line, BRC Apparel, and engaging in diverse fashion collaborations, showcasing his distinctive sense of style.

Does Billy Ray Cyrus have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Yes, Billy Ray Cyrus has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Can Billy Ray Cyrus play musical instruments?

Yes, Billy Ray Cyrus is a multi-talented musician who plays instruments including the guitar, harmonica, and piano.

