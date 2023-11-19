Name Nolan Arenado Net Worth $50 million Salary $35 Million Gender Male DOB Apr 16, 1991 Age 32 years Nationality American Profession Baseball Player

Also Read: From Brilliance in the Baseball Diamond to Fame in Broadcasting; David Cone's Life and Net Worth

Poised for an induction into the Baseball hall of fame, Nolan Arenado, an impressive American Major League Baseball player with a net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, currently plays for the St. Louis Cardinals. Before joining the Cardinals, he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2020, and is recognized as an elite third baseman with numerous accolades, including multiple Gold Gloves, Platinum Gloves, and Silver Slugger Awards. In 2019, he secured a spot among the highest-paid baseball players in history by signing an 8-year, $260 million contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolan Arenado (@nolanarenado)

Nolan Arenado's journey in the MLB began with a 1-year, $625,000 contract with the Rockies in 2009. His Major League debut came in 2013, earning $415,000. Subsequent years saw his earnings rise, reaching $5 million in 2016. In 2017, Arenado signed a two-year, $29.5 million contract. His major milestone came in 2019 with an 8-year, $260 million deal with the Rockies, making him one of the highest-paid baseball players globally. With this, his annual salary also jumped to $35 million.

Also Read: Rapper, Entrepreneur and Mental Health Advocate: The Many Faces of Styles P and His Net Worth

In February 2021, Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. Although he had the option to explore other offers at the end of the 2022 season, similar players were securing $300 million deals. Despite this, Arenadochose to honor his contract with the Cardinals, forgoing a potential $150 million to stay in St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado started off when he was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2009 MLB draft. Choosing to sign with the Rockies over attending ASU, he began his professional career with the Casper Ghosts in the Pioneer League. The following seasons saw him progress through different minor league teams, showcasing his talent and earning accolades.

Also Read: From Child Actor in 'Mighty Ducks' to Crypto Billionaire: Brock Pierce's Journey and Net Worth

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals stands in the dugout as he waits to bat against the Cincinnati Reds /Aaron Doster/Getty Images

Despite an injury in 2014, he won another Gold Glove. In 2015, he led the NL in homers and RBIs, earning his first Silver Slugger, Fielding Bible, and a third Gold Glove. Continuing his success, Arenado hit his 100th career home run in 2016, leading the MLB in RBIs. He secured his fourth Gold Glove and second Silver Slugger and Fielding Bible Awards. In 2017, he hit for the cycle and earned his fifth Gold Glove, third Silver Slugger, and first Platinum Glove.

The trend persisted in 2018 and 2019 with more Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and Platinum Glove Awards. In the shortened 2020 season, Arenado grabbed his eighth consecutive Gold Glove.

In 2021, Nolan Arenado joined the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting his first home run in March and another in April. He ended the season with impressive stats. Adding to his achievements, he secured his tenth Gold Glove, sixth Platinum Glove, and fifth Silver Slugger Award.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals fields against the Baltimore Orioles/ Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Throughout his career, Nolan Arenado has been given the opportunity to endorse various brands. Notable among these endorse­ments are Nike and Rawlings.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals prepares to bat against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park/ Aaron Doster/Getty Images

Nolan Arenado, a talented baseball player, has also become an investor for firms such as Carbon Health which offers healthcare technology; Dapper Labs which deals with digital collectibles using blockchain; Crosschq, a startup changing how companies hire employees; and Lyra Health, a company focused on mental health care for individuals and workers.

Nolan Arenado, born on April 16, 1991, hails from Newport Beach, California, and grew up in Lake Forest. His parents are Fernando and Millie Arenado, and he has two brothers, Fernando Jr. and Jonah Arenado. In late 2019, Nolan Arenado married his high school sweetheart, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in the summer of 2022.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park / Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Which teams has Nolan Arenado played for?

Arenado started his journey in MLB with the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2020. However, in Fe­bruary 2021, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.

What is Nolan Arenado's playing style?

Arenado is re­nowned for his exceptional fie­lding skills, regularly captivating astonishing plays at third base. His skills include re­markable reflexe­s, impressive quickness, and a powerful arm.

How many Gold Gloves has Nolan Arenado won?

Arenado has won 10 Gold Gloves.

More from MARKETREALIST

Drug Lord Frank Lucas' Exploits Inspired the Movie "American Gangster"; Here's His Net Worth

Trippie Redd's Rise via SoundCloud is a Success Story for the Digital era; Here's His Net Worth