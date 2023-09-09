Name Maisie Williams Net worth $6 Million Salary $150 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $500 Thousand+ Sources of Income Acting and Endorsement Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 15, 1997 Age 26 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor

Maisie Williams, the English actress renowned for her role as Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones," has amassed a net worth of $6 million. Her journey from a young, aspiring actress to a global star has been marked by her remarkable talent and versatile career.

Maisie Williams at Comic Con | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

In addition to her iconic role as Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones," Maisie Williams has also made significant contributions to the film and television industry. She showcased her acting prowess in films like "The Falling" (2014), "The Book of Love" (2016), and "The New Mutants" (2020). Her versatility extended to television series such as "The Secret of Crickley Hall" (2012), "Doctor Who" (2015), and "Two Weeks to Live" (2020), demonstrating her ability to excel in various genres and mediums.

In 2016, Maisie founded Daisy Chain Productions, a production company specializing in UK-based films and drama series. She also created the social media app Daisie in 2018, which provides a platform for artists to connect with projects and showcase their work. In 2019, Daisie raised $2.5 million in startup capital.

At the peak of her fame during "Game of Thrones," Maisie Williams earned approximately $150,000 per episode, totaling around $1.5 million per season.

Maisie Williams arrives at the Game of Thrones Season Finale Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Maisie has significantly boosted her income through brand endorsements. She has been featured in commercials for Audi, and Apple's MacBook line, and was named a brand ambassador for Cartier.

Maisie Williams at TCL Chinese Theatre | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Maisie Williams possesses a notable real estate portfolio, including residences in both England and the United States. She owns houses in London and Bristol, reflecting her success at a young age. Additionally, she maintains a property in New York, showcasing her global presence.

As a highly accomplished actress and public figure, Maisie Williams boasts a collection of luxury cars, including an Aston Martin, a Mini Cooper, and other coveted vehicles. She has a penchant for sports cars and enjoys the thrill of driving these automobiles.

2023 $8.0 Million 2021 $7.0 Million 2020 $6.5 Million 2019 $6.0 Million

Instagram 9.8 million followers Twitter 2.4 million followers

Maisie Williams at SUPER Magazine x CONTACT agency | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Maisie Williams was born Margaret Constance Williams on April 15, 1997, in Bristol, England. Her parents separated when she was just four months old, and she was primarily raised by her mother and stepfather in a council house. Her mother initially worked as a university course administrator but later left her job to support Maisie in her burgeoning acting career.

During her early years, Margaret, who eventually adopted the nickname "Maisie" displayed a passion for the arts, engaging in musical theatre, ballet, gymnastics, and various dance disciplines. Her dedication to her craft became evident when, at the age of 14, she left secondary school due to her rising fame as an up-and-coming actress on "Game of Thrones."

Portal Award for Best Supporting Actress (2012) - Won Portal Award for Best Young Actor (2012) - Won London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British/Irish Performer of the Year (2016) - Won Evening Standard British Film Award for Rising Star (2016) - Won Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Young Actor in a Television Series (2019) - Won SFX Awards for Best Actress (2012) Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Young Actress (2013) EWwy Award for Best Supporting Actress, Drama (2014, 2015) MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Performance in a Show (2018)

What happened to Maisie Williams as a child?

Maisie Williams recalls being 'indoctrinated' by her father into a 'child cult' against her mother.

Who is Maisie Williams married to?

In December 2021 she became engaged to Mike Dobinson. They married on 10 June 2023.

What is Maisie Williams' real name?

Maisie Williams' real name is Margaret Constance Williams, but she is commonly known by her nickname, Maisie.

