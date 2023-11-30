Name Andrew Form Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth February 3, 1972 Age 52 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor and Film producer

Andrew Form, an American film and television producer, boasts a net worth of $30 million. From his early days as an assistant to renowned producer Jerry Bruckheimer to co-founding Platinum Dunes, Form's career in the film industry has been marked by his contributions to various projects. He is mostly known for his work in the horror genre. His credits include the science-fiction film "Project Almanac" (2015), and superhero films "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014) and its sequel "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" (2016).

Form began his production career with "The Making of Crimson Tide,'" a short documentary. In the late '90s and early 2000s, he ventured into comedy, producing films such as "Trading Favors" (1997) and "The Shrink is In" (2001). In 2003, he served as an executive producer on the remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

He went on to produce horror classics like "The Amityville Horror" (2005) and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (2010). One of Form's significant achievements includes producing the dystopian horror film "The Purge" (2013). The film's success spawned a lucrative franchise, with the producer overseeing the production of sequels like "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014), "The Purge: Election Year" (2016), "The First Purge" (2018), and "The Forever Purge" (2021).

He served as an executive producer on the historical adventure series "Black Sails" (2014), a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island." He took on the role of executive producer for two seasons of the TNT action drama "The Last Ship" (2014-2015), making his impact on the small screen.

In 2014, Form, along with his then-wife Jordana Brewster, purchased a 1-acre property in Los Angeles for $4.6 million. They custom-built a mansion on the lot, now estimated to be worth at least $10 million.

In 2021, the producer and his current wife, Alexandra Daddario, acquired a home in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood for $7.3 million. One year later, they sold this property for $7.675 million.

Born on February 3, 1972, Form hails from Los Angeles, California. He graduated from the University of Southern California. In 2007, he married actress Jordana Brewster, with whom he shares two children. However, the marriage ended in divorce. In 2021, Form got engaged to actress Alexandra Daddario. The couple married each other one year later.

- Bandung Film Festival (2018): Winner: Jury Prize - Commendable Imported Film (A Quiet Place)

- PGA Awards (2019): Nominee: Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures (A Quiet Place)

- Awards Circuit Community Awards (2019): Nominee: ACCA Best Motion Picture (A Quiet Place)

- Gold Derby Awards (2019): Nominee: Gold Derby Film Award for Motion Picture (A Quiet Place)

- Music City Film Critics Association Awards (2019): Winner: Best Horror Film (A Quiet Place)

- People's Choice Awards, USA (2021): Nominee: Drama Movie of 2021 (A Quiet Place Part II)

- Hollywood Critics Association (2021): Nominee: Best Horror Film (A Quiet Place Part II)

- Bandung Film Festival (2021): Nominee: Jury Prize - Commendable Imported Film (A Quiet Place Part II)

