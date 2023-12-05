Name Aliko Dangote Net Worth $21 Billion Sources of Income Businesses, investments Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 10, 1957 Age 66 years Nationality Nigerian Profession Entrepreneur

Famous for being the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, the visionary founder, chairman, and CEO of Nigeria's Dangote Group, has built a staggering net worth of $21 billion. The man who has built the largest conglomerate in the entire continent, started his journey at the age of 21, by securing a government contract to manufacture cement and received a $5,000 loan to launch a small business. This laid the foundation of the Dangote Group in 1977.

A timeless business principle. pic.twitter.com/9yupnWTeLZ — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) March 5, 2014

Dangote's financial empire spans multiple sectors, particularly oil and gas, consumer goods, and manufacturing. However, it is Dangote Cement that contributes significantly to the businessman's earnings, and with an 85% ownership stake, Dangote holds one of the highest positions in this subsidiary.

In 2022, the Dangote Cement Group earned an annual revenue of 443.7 billion Nigerian nairas, which is approximately $955.4 million. Dangote Group has over 11,000 employees and has made substantial investments in various sectors such as real estate, banking, transport, textiles, oil, and gas.

Aliko Dangote | Getty Images | Photo by Riccardo Savi

Dangote reportedly owns a luxury residence in Abuja worth $30 million. He also owns Africa’s largest granulated urea fertilizer complex, the Dangote Fertiliser Plant, valued at $2.5 billion.

Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO, Dangote Group | Getty Images | Photo by Ernest Ankomah

Instagram 563,000 Followers Twitter 1 Million Followers

Halima Dangote and Honoree Aliko Dangote attend the TIME 100 Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Ben Gabbe

Dangote was born on April 10, 1957, in Kano, Nigeria. His parents were part of an affluent Muslim family, and his great-grandfather, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, was already regarded as the wealthiest West African at the time of his passing in 1955.

After completing his education at the Sheikh Ali Kumasi Madrasa and Capital High School in Kano, Dangote graduated from the Government College, Birnin Kudu. He studied at Al-Azhar University in Egypt, where he earned a degree in business.

In 1977, Dangote married Zainab, however, they divorced soon after. He then exchanged vows with Mariya Muhammad Rufai and has three daughters, Halima, Mariya, and Fatimah, as well as an adopted son named Abdulrahman.

Forbes Africa: Person of the Year (2014)

Forbes' "Most Powerful Man in Africa" (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018)

CNBC's "Top 25 Businessmen in the World" (2014)

Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World" (2014)

The Guardian: Man of the Year (2015)

2016 African Business Leader Award by the Africa-America Institute (AAI)

Did Aliko Dangote support Nigerian football?

Yes, in 2019, Aliko Dangote pledged $75,000 for every goal scored by the Nigerian national football team in AFCON.

Why is Aliko Dangote referred to as the "Cement King"?

Dangote revolutionized Nigeria's cement industry, achieving self-sufficiency and diminishing the reliance on imports.

Is Aliko Dangote involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Aliko Dangote is a philanthropist and contributed to various charitable causes through the Dangote Foundation.

