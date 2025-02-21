ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment

The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the player's celebration (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the player's celebration (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

"The Price is Right" remains one of the most entertaining shows in America decades after it was first aired, not just because of the games and hosts, but also thanks to the contestants and their energy. From dancing to wrestling the host, players have done the most bizarre things on set after getting carried away in their enthusiasm. One more winner showed his love for soccer by sliding right into Drew Carey's feet after winning a brand-new car.

Screenshots showing the contestant's celebration
Screenshots showing the contestant's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, retired U.S. Military Paramedic, Gerald won the Contestant Row after placing the closest bid. He went up the stage in his unique style by reeling in Carey like a big fish. As Gerald settled down, announcer George Gray revealed that he would be playing the "Line Em Up" game with a chance of winning a brand new Nissan Sentra car.

In the game, a contestant can see a board that displays the first and the last digits of the price of a car with blank spaces for the remaining three digits. The player is then presented with three smaller prizes and their prices are also displayed on the board on sliding cards. To win the game, the player has to pick the correct digits from the prices of the smaller items and 'line them up' by sliding the cards horizontally to reveal the correct price of the car.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

If the player correctly lines up all three digits, they win the car and the smaller prizes. However, if their guess is incorrect, they are told how many digits are in the right place, and they get one more chance to line up the digits correctly. If they fail twice, the game ends. For Gerald's game, he had to guess the prices of a toolset, a makeup organizer, and a pair of over-the-ear noise-canceling earphones. He was given '2' and '0' as the first and the last digits of the price of the Nissan car and for the second digit, he had to choose 5, 1, or 3. 

Screenshot showing Gerald sliding the numbers
Screenshot showing Gerald sliding the numbers (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After taking suggestions from the audience, Gerald chose 5 as the second digit. For the third, he had to pick between 3 and 7. He went on to pick 3 and for the third digit, he picked 8 from the set of 6, 5, and 8. When the time came for the big reveal, the buzzer went off indicating that Gerald's guess was wrong. 

Screenshot showing Gerald's reaction
Screenshot showing Gerald's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

He got another chance to line up the digits correctly and was further told that he got two out of the three digits right. Gerald instinctively went to change the second digit. While the audience largely suggested going up, he went a step down and changed it from 5 to 3. It was the right decision, and the army veteran won himself the brand new car.

 

To celebrate, he ran across the stage with his hand up in the air and went on to slide right into the host's feet. Carey helped him up and told him to go get his new car.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
14 minutes ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
1 hour ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.
5 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
Another TikTok creator also found out that there was something fishy in the product.
6 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
"How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video. 
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
NEWS
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
She was seen wearing a New York sweatshirt and a pair of black pants with boots.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
NEWS
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
The contestant suggested that Carey wasn't going to let her have the card.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
NEWS
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
As per Closer Weekly, Harvey is now being compared to former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
The player couldn't hold her excitement after winning one of the toughest games on the show.
2 days ago
Drew Carey once took 'Price is Right' to 'The Ellen Show' in a crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
Drew Carey once took 'Price is Right' to 'The Ellen Show' in a crossover no one saw coming
Carey and DeGeneres are both comedians who have turned hosts for their respective shows.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
The TikTok creator warned her viewers to throw out any broccoli bought in the past two months.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
Fans debated the mathematical possibility of something like this happening and questioned the odds.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
Trujillo admitted that the product wasn't patented and that was a major red flag for sharks.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
NEWS
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
The entrepreneurs even pitched a snack hat, which was a plate that people could wear.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant screams and jumps on Drew Carey and Neil Patrick Harris in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant screams and jumps on Drew Carey and Neil Patrick Harris in bizarre moment
The excited contestant nearly took out the host and wrestled the celebrity guest to the floor.
4 days ago
Ex ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer reveals how Pat Sajak was behind the scenes: "When I met him..."
NEWS
Ex ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer reveals how Pat Sajak was behind the scenes: "When I met him..."
Rich Fields is one of the few lucky ones to introduce both Barker and Sajak on TV. 
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tears up and had to 'stop the show' after contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tears up and had to 'stop the show' after contestant's wild answer
The host had to stop the timer in the Fast Money round to recover from the shock.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey meeting Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' had fans saying the same thing
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey meeting Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' had fans saying the same thing
One can imagine how hilarious it was when the two iconic hosts shared the stage.
5 days ago