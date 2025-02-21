'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment

The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.

"The Price is Right" remains one of the most entertaining shows in America decades after it was first aired, not just because of the games and hosts, but also thanks to the contestants and their energy. From dancing to wrestling the host, players have done the most bizarre things on set after getting carried away in their enthusiasm. One more winner showed his love for soccer by sliding right into Drew Carey's feet after winning a brand-new car.

Screenshots showing the contestant's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, retired U.S. Military Paramedic, Gerald won the Contestant Row after placing the closest bid. He went up the stage in his unique style by reeling in Carey like a big fish. As Gerald settled down, announcer George Gray revealed that he would be playing the "Line Em Up" game with a chance of winning a brand new Nissan Sentra car.

In the game, a contestant can see a board that displays the first and the last digits of the price of a car with blank spaces for the remaining three digits. The player is then presented with three smaller prizes and their prices are also displayed on the board on sliding cards. To win the game, the player has to pick the correct digits from the prices of the smaller items and 'line them up' by sliding the cards horizontally to reveal the correct price of the car.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

If the player correctly lines up all three digits, they win the car and the smaller prizes. However, if their guess is incorrect, they are told how many digits are in the right place, and they get one more chance to line up the digits correctly. If they fail twice, the game ends. For Gerald's game, he had to guess the prices of a toolset, a makeup organizer, and a pair of over-the-ear noise-canceling earphones. He was given '2' and '0' as the first and the last digits of the price of the Nissan car and for the second digit, he had to choose 5, 1, or 3.

Screenshot showing Gerald sliding the numbers (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

After taking suggestions from the audience, Gerald chose 5 as the second digit. For the third, he had to pick between 3 and 7. He went on to pick 3 and for the third digit, he picked 8 from the set of 6, 5, and 8. When the time came for the big reveal, the buzzer went off indicating that Gerald's guess was wrong.

Screenshot showing Gerald's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

He got another chance to line up the digits correctly and was further told that he got two out of the three digits right. Gerald instinctively went to change the second digit. While the audience largely suggested going up, he went a step down and changed it from 5 to 3. It was the right decision, and the army veteran won himself the brand new car.

To celebrate, he ran across the stage with his hand up in the air and went on to slide right into the host's feet. Carey helped him up and told him to go get his new car.