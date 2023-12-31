Name Sean Kingston Net Worth $500K Gender Male Date of Birth February 3, 1990 Age 33 years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Rapper, Artist, Record Producer, Musician, Music artist

Sean Kingston, a Jamaican-American rapper popular for hit songs like "Beautiful Girls," "Fire Burning," and "Eenie Meenie," has a net worth of $500,000. He launched his label, Time Is Money Entertainment, in 2010 and invested in apps like ReadyNation and Slang N’ Friendz.

In the mid-2000s, Kingston was discovered on Myspace, and soon after, he signed a record deal with Beluga Heights and Sony. His breakout single, "Beautiful Girls," released in May 2007, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved international success. In 2009, he dropped the album "Tomorrow," featuring singles like "Fire Burning" and "Face Drop."

During this time, he co-wrote Jason Derulo's "Whatcha Say" and contributed to Sugababes' "Miss Everything." He released his album "Back 2 Life" in 2013, featuring artists like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Akon. He also represented North and South America, singing the Official Theme Song for the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games.

Sean Kingston performs live on stage during the "Hot Summer Night" concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park | Photo by Johnny Louis | Getty Images

Kingston's debut mixtape, "King of Kingz," was released in 2011, and "Back 2 Life" was released in 2013. His single "Wait Up" dropped in 2015, and he announced the release of the "Made in Jamaica" mixtape in 2017. He also worked on "Amore e capoeira" with Giusy Ferreri in 2018 and "Peace of Mind" with Tory Lanez in 2019. Moreover, in 2020, he made headlines by announcing the creation of the "Professional Rapper Boxing League."

In 2021, Kingston returned with the single "Darkest Times," featuring G Herbo, and collaborated with Japanese rapper Tomoro on the single "Let Me Hold You." In 2022, he released "Road to Deliverance," his fourth studio album. The rapper has toured with artists like Jason Derulo, Bow Wow, Vybz Kartel, Giusy Ferreri, and Tory Lanez.

Business and Investments

In 2011, Kingston founded Time Is Money Entertainment, aiming to support emerging artists in the music industry. He has also invested in various tech startups, including ReadyNation, a job-matching app, and Slang N’ Friendz, a social media platform for user-generated slang.

Originally named Kisean Paul Anderson, Kingston was born in Miami, Florida. At the age of six, his family relocated to Jamaica. He spent three years attending Ocho Rios High School in Jamaica before returning to the United States.

Financial Troubles

In March 2014, the rapper's Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV, Bentley, and Lamborghini were all repossessed due to missed payments. Moreover, Aqua Master, a New York jeweler, took legal action and won a ruling for Sean to pay over $300,000 for nine pieces of jewelry. Earlier, a Florida jeweler had sued him for $48,000, and in 2015, another New York jeweler, Avi Da Jeweler, received a $356,000 damages order for unpaid watches.

Reports hinted at seizing his music royalties to settle a $300,000 debt. Despite attempts to display wealth on social media, he admitted to being broke in 2017. Court documents showed only $500 in his accounts. An agreement for $20,000 payments fell apart, leading to a court breach.

Singer Sean Kingston performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival | Photo by Scott Dudelson | Getty Images

2007 MOBO Awards: Best Reggae Ever Acts

2007 Teen Choice Award: Choice R&B Track with "Beautiful Girls"

How did Sean Kingston gain popularity?

Sean Kingston gained popularity with hit songs like “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There” in the early 2000s.

What are Sean Kingston’s sources of income?

Sean Kingston’s main source of income includes music sales, live performances, and other revenue streams in the music industry.

