ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show

Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Cover image source: Balenciaga Instagram | Screenshot from IKEA UK Instagram
Cover image source: Balenciaga Instagram | Screenshot from IKEA UK Instagram

For those who can't afford a Balenciaga "towel skirt", Ikea has made it easier and cheaper. The skirt that arrived on Balenciaga’s website last year for $925 triggered an outrage on the internet. While social media trolled the luxury fashion house for the product, an unlikely competitor emerged. Ikea, known for its value offerings, quickly jumped on the bandwagon and launched a towel skirt of its own. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Culted (@culted)

 

The Spanish luxury fashion house has a history of turning ordinary things into fashion. It has previously launched several outrageously expensive products like a leather trash bag for $1,800 and pre-destroyed sneakers that look ordinary but cost a fortune.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HYPEBEAST (@hypebeast)

 

The Balenciaga towel skirt, part of its 2024 spring collection, was just another addition to this list. On its debut, the skirt was promoted as made of 100% cotton, available in many sizes. As per the official website, the skirt featured two buttons at the waistline, had the option of adding a belt, and carried a Balenciaga logo embroidered on the front.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)

 

While those in the fashion business defended it as an expression of creativity, others saw it as nothing but a repulsively expensive towel. As soon as the collection was unveiled and Balenciaga put the skirt up for pre-order, a storm erupted on the social media. 

Gen Z beauty trailblazer Ebboni shared a parody of the pricey piece of fashion on TikTok, with the caption, “POV: You bought the $925 Balenciaga towel skirt…Or get it for free out of your closet," as she wore a comedic replica. 

@ebbonni Or get it for free out of your closet #fyp #virał ♬ IT GIRL (Sped up Version) - Aliyah's Interlude

 

Soon, Ikea saw an opportunity and launched its own towel skirt for only about $900 cheaper. The Swedish company created an entire campaign out of it with a Vinarn bath towel that had a striking resemblance to Balenciaga’s “skirt”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IKEA UK (@ikeauk)

 

In its Instagram post, a man wearing sunglasses and a hoodie sported the Vinarn towel around his waist, mimicking Balenciaga’s towel skirt. Ikea’s tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at the absurdity of high fashion pricing by offering the product for $20. 

Users were beyond impressed by the company's creative take. "Take that Balenciaga!" wrote @demonkittyshop. "Ikea you ate this," added @xuliwenxuan

This wasn't the first time Ikea took a hit at the luxury fashion house. Back in 2017, Balenciaga introduced a large tote bag that looked awfully similar to Ikea's blue shopping bag. The only difference was that Balenciaga's bag was made of leather and it sold for a whopping $2,145.

 

As memes flooded the internet, Ikea launched an ad campaign to promote its "ORIGINAL" tote bag that was massively cheaper at $0.99. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ACNE (@acne_family)

 

With the help of Acne, a Stockholm-based Swedish creative agency, the furniture giant released the hilarious advert to help people differentiate between the original Frakta tote bag and Balenciaga’s expensive Arena Shopper tote bag.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
41 minutes ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
4 hours ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
14 hours ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
1 day ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
1 day ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
3 days ago
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
4 days ago
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
5 days ago
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
5 days ago
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
5 days ago
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
5 days ago
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
7 days ago
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assures him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
7 days ago
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
While the creator shared anecdotes from her life, research also supports her claim.
7 days ago
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
ECONOMY & WORK
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
Chris Robarge went viral for sharing a heartwarming story of his anonymous landlord.
Sep 8, 2024
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
ECONOMY & WORK
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
Navinder Singh Sarao, who was nicknamed the 'Hound of Hounslow', was accused of 'spoofing' the market.
Sep 8, 2024
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
Sep 8, 2024
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
Sep 7, 2024
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
"The rest of our budget will be given to Santa to provide presents for children whose parents can’t contribute to the elves."
Sep 7, 2024
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
ECONOMY & WORK
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
Many took to the video to share their views, with one user Tommy Drop "If u use self-checkout just make sure u don't steal even by accident, and you're good."
Sep 7, 2024