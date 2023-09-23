Name Elisabeth Moss Net Worth $30 Million Salary $1 Million Per Episode Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting, appearances Gender Female Date of Birth Jul 24, 1982 Age 41 years old Nationality American Profession Actor

Known for her roles in memorable shows such as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Mad Men," Elisabeth Moss is one of the highest-paid actresses on television today with a $30 million net worth. The British-American actor and producer is a two-time Primetime Emmy Awards winner who gained traction after she appeared as the youngest daughter of President Josiah Bartlet, in the NBC political drama, "The West Wing."

Initially aspiring to be a dancer, Moss arrived in New York to study ballet before her interest shifted towards acting. After appearing on screen for the first time in 1990, she went on to act in films such as "Girl, Interrupted."

Although Elisabeth Moss' income stems mainly from her work as a TV actor, various other endeavors including endorsements, appearances, and voice acting have also added to her net worth.

Elisabeth Moss' salary

According to Parade, Moss bagged $175,000 per episode, for the initial seasons of "The Handmaid's Tail." Since then, her fee grew substantially, to reach $1 million per episode for the dystopian drama, as per Parade. This means she earned $24 million in the year 2019 and $16 million in 2020.

Moss owns a one-bedroom apartment in New York, with a living room that features a book collection. The actress also spent the lockdown alone in that house.

Elisabeth Moss was born on July 24.1982 in Los Angeles, California in a musical family. She made her debut on Television in the year 1990 when she appeared in a television film titled "Bad Girls" and also in the miniseries "Lucky Chances." She has also ventured into stage acting and has earned a ton of recognition for her work in theater.

She made her stage debut back in 2002 with the teenage version of Franny in the off-Broadway play called, "Franny's Way." Moss has been nominated for a prestigious award for films like, "Heart of America" and "Virgin." Other notable works of Elisabeth Moss Include the psychological thriller "Queen of Earth," "On the Road" "A Buddy Story," "Get Him to the Greek," "Darling Companion," and "Did You Hear About the Morgans?

In the year 2009, Moss married comedian, actor-writer, and musician Fred Armisen. However, the pair called it quits in 2010, and the divorce was finalized in 2011. She is an adherent of the Church of Scientology which she has been a part of since her childhood, and has often defended her beliefs on social media.

Moss has earned four Golden Globe nominations and numerous Primetime Emmy Awards. She also has two Critics' Choice Television Awards with five nominations, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards with fifteen nominations.

Where did Elisabeth Moss grow up?

She grew up in Los Angeles to a British father and an American mother.

Does Elisabeth Moss have a child?

No, she does not have children, but she is a proud paw-rent to two cats.

Does Elisabeth Moss have any siblings?

Yes, she has a younger brother named Derek Moss.