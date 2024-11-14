ECONOMY & WORK
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream

The streamer was exposed by another user who was later blocked by him for asking questions.
PUBLISHED 12 MINUTES AGO
Online scams aren't just surging in numbers, but fraudsters are also adopting more innovative schemes and every piece of tech available to target unsuspecting victims. There are plenty of scammers who have sharpened their acting skills enough to woo people with stories about tragedies that never took place. Such was the case with a TikTok creator who went live to ask for donations, claiming that his mother was kicking him out of the house for not getting a job.

Worth an Oscar But Not Your Money

The TikTok alleged scam was exposed by another user known as @ivangtv, who shared a screen recording of the incident. The case pertains to a now-deleted account of a creator previously known as @Hellcat_Whippa. In the video shared, the scammer seems to be on a TikTok live, crying his eyes out and asking for donations.

Ivan says that the guy claimed he was raising funds as his mother was going to kick him out of the house the next day, and he needed to make as much money as possible before moving out. It can be seen that several users had fallen for the story and were donating money to the scammer. Things then took an unexpected turn for the con artist when his mom walked into the room. He immediately turned his chair and started shouting at her, asking her to get out. However, the mom said that she got a call from someone telling her that her son was live on TikTok, crying and asking people for money. This exposed the scammer as his story clearly turned out to be fake since his mom had no idea about what was going on. 

Ivan clarified that out of the 1,200 viewers of the scammer, someone had indeed informed his mother. It was clear that he wasn't getting kicked out, but in an attempt to salvage the scheme, the scammer tried to push his mom out of the room anyway. After that, the scammer turned back to the camera and he wasn't crying as he stopped streaming. The creator who exposed him went on to say that the scammer had no shame as he went live again the next day. When Ivan asked him about the donations, the scammer blocked him from the account.

In the comment section of Ivan's video, viewers were distraught to see how the scammer was fooling people. "How does TikTok not have a recovery system for people who get scammed like this🥺 how sad for his poor mom. She seemed so hurt. May she have peace 🥺," @lyric_creates remarked.

"This is why I don't donate money to people on the internet," added another user @thattoastfreak. "All right.. but do y'all see that look of anger when he realizes she walked in.. & she looks so scared of him. This makes me so sad," @jaclyno0 wrote.

@ivangtv This guy is a scammer #scammer #tiktoklive #momsoftiktok #foryou @Hellcat Whippa😈 ♬ original sound - IvanGtv

 

Some even pointed out that the scammer already looked well to do. "bros got a gaming chair. He got money," @benevolenttea mentioned.

For more updates and such informative videos, follow @ivangtv on TikTok.

