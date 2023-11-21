What Is 'The Fabelmans' Actress Michelle Williams' Net Worth?

Name Michelle Williams Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth September 9, 1980 Age 43 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

The renowned American actress Michelle Williams is known for appearing in small-scale independent films. She has been honored with many accolades and is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner. She is the daughter of politician and trader Larry R Williams and is known for her roles in films like "Manchester by the Sea", "All the Money in the World", "My Week with Marilyn" and more. More recently she made headlines for her extraordinary performance in "The Fabelmans". As of 2023, Michelle Williams has a net worth of $30 million.

Michelle Williams | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Williams' primary source of Income comes from all the movies and TV shows that she works in. She has also inherited a bulk of Heath Ledger's estate after his death as the mother of his child. Williams began with the role of Jen Lindley on the series "Dawson's Creek" which was critically acclaimed.

Williams appeared in more than 180 episodes of the show from 1998 to 2003 and even bagged a YoungStar Award nomination for Best Performance by a Young Actress in a Drama Series. She later starred in "Brokeback Mountain" which went on to earn 178 million at the box office. She was nominated for the Academy Awards for her performance in the 2010 movie "Blue Valentine" and for her role in "My Week with Marilyn" where she was seen as Marilyn Monroe.

After the actor's death, it was found that the will that he had made was not updated and was penned before his relationship with Michelle and the birth of their daughter Matilda. As their names were not included in the will, his $16 million estate was set to be divided between his parents and his siblings.

However, the family later concluded that his daughter Matilda was the primary heir of his estate with Heath's father announcing that Michelle was an "integral part of the family" and "that they would be taken care of."

His father later announced that the family had agreed to leave the $16.3 million fortune to Matilda."There is no claim. Our family has gifted everything to Matilda."

Getty Images | Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams | Mike Coppola

Michelle Williams was born on September 9, 1980, in Kalispell, Montana. She was born into an affluent family. She became interested in acting at a very young age and took part in local productions of musicals such as "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and "Annie."

She dated Heath Ledger from 2004 to 2007 and they welcomed their daughter Matilda in the year 2005. The two separated in 2007 after which Heath Ledger tragically died of an accidental drug overdose.

After Heath Ledger's passing, she stayed single for a long time. In the year 2018, she dated Phil Elverum who was a musician. After breaking up with him, she started seeing Thomas Kail, and the two got engaged in the year 2019.

Williams and Kail live in a Brooklyn home that the two purchased through a trust. The townhouse is worth $10.8 million and is one of the most expensive properties in the locality. Michelle used to own another home in the same locality that she sold for $8.8 million in the year 2015. She has another home in Brooklyn which she bought in the same year for $2.5 million.

- Michelle Williams has been nominated for Academy Awards five times in the years 2006, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2023 for her roles in "Brokeback Mountain", "Blue Valentine", "My Week with Marilyn", "Manchester by the Sea", and "The Fabelmans" respectively.

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards – nominated in the years 2011 and 2016 for "My Week with Marilyn" and "Manchester by the Sea" respectively.

- BAFTA Awards – nominated in 2006, 2012, and 2017 for "Brokeback Mountain", "My Week with Marilyn", and "Manchester by the Sea".

- Golden Globes, USA – nominated in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Winner in 2012 for "My Week with Marilyn".

- Satellite Awards – nominated in 2010, 2011, 2017, 2023. Winner in 2019 for "Fosse/Verdon".

Additional Accolades: Gotham Awards, Hollywood Film Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards, National Society of Film Critics Awards, USA, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Online Film Critics Society Awards, Palm Springs International Film Festival, San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

How long were Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger together?

They were together for three years and have a daughter named Matilda.

How old was Michelle Williams when she had Matilda?

Michelle Williams was 25 when she gave birth to her and Heath Ledger's daughter, Matilda.

Has Michelle Williams won any Academy Awards?

Michelle Williams has been nominated five times for Academy Awards.