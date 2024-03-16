Filters are a Key Feature for Social Media Content; Here's How Creators Can Monetize Them Better

Becoming an influencer on TikTok or any other social media platform isn't as simple as it seems, since it involves creating relatable content after identifying the target audience and their demands. Despite this challenge, TikTok provides all its users with a platform where everyone can equally experiment and explore their talents. The platform has in the past come up with several changes such as TikTok shop, a creator's fund program, filters, and changes in the duration of videos. In a bid to expand its horizons further, TikTok recently announced its plans for the monetization of Effect Creator Rewards, which means more people can create effects without payout limits.

Creators from around the world are relying on TikTok as they earn by making the app’s viral filters and effects. This led to the launch of the Effect Creator Rewards program in May 2023 where TikTok has put aside a corpus of $6 million for creators invested in creating aesthetic filters, mini-games, and more such viral trends through TikTok’s AR development platform, Effect House. The program has updated its payout model and has expanded its reach to 33 more regions. These include Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Belarus, Chile, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Uruguay. Now, creators from these places can also participate and earn as Effect Creator Rewards is now available in a total of 53 regions.

To earn, creators' effects have to be used in 500,000 videos, which are lowered to 200,000 within 90 days of launching the filter. The latest update on the same is that the creators now need just 100,000 videos to showcase the usage of their filters. Additionally, the past trends of the program also showcased that the creators got rewards for their effects used in both public and private videos. But as per the latest updates, they will just be credited for their effects used in public videos. TikTok is pretty aware of how these changes will hit the creators and so it has introduced a new payout model or method called RPM or revenue per mile. The rewards in the RPM model will be calculated by seeing the qualified views and revenue generated from them per 1,000 views.

This simply means that the creators will get the payments based on how many people are using their effect in their first 90 days of release. Once the creators' effects cross the threshold of 100,000 videos, they start earning money. The creators keep earning money for every new video till 90 days or till they reach the maximum reward. These new changes apply to the new effects coming on the app. On the other hand, the old effects will be using the old payment system. The platform further revealed that some creators under this program even earned $14,000 for just one effect, which went up to earning $50,000 monthly.

