Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sends Shockwaves Through UK Economy with Predicted $1 Billion Boost

Taylor Swift’s British leg of the Eras Tour is breaking records and setting off earthquake alarms, per the British Geological Survey (BGS). The Barclays has projected the tour to give a boost of nearly $1 billion to the British economy. The bank estimates approximately 1.2 million fans to attend the shows with each spending significantly more than a usual night out.

Taylor Swift performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium | Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Taylor Swift’s sold-out concerts in Edinburgh, Scotland also triggered earthquake readings for nearly up to four miles away from the show’s venue, according to the country’s national earthquake monitoring agency. Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium witnessed record-breaking attendance over the concert weekend’s three events. With each show running for over three and a half hours each on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, fans generated huge amounts of energy through the night.

As per the BGS, the earthquake alarm-triggering activity was mainly generated by the fans who were dancing to the American mega star’s tunes. The activity “reached its peak at 160 beats per minute (bpm) during ‘…Ready For It?’ where the crowd was transmitting approximately 80 kW of power,” the BGS wrote in a report.

The advanced scientific instruments of the BGS identify even the slightest seismic activity from miles away. Thus, while the vibrations generated by Swifties were recorded by the instruments, it is highly unlikely that anyone would have felt them even in the immediate vicinity, the agency wrote.

Coming to attendance, tens of thousands of fans ignored the chilly temperatures, and short bursts of rain to witness the megastar perform.

Friday’s concert in Edinburgh roughly had 73,000 people in attendance, as per CNBC. This broke the record of the most highly attended concert in Scottish history. Each of the concerts broke the previous night’s record with a final all-time high attendance for Scotland recorded on Sunday.

Taylor Swift fans queue outside Murrayfield stadium | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

Nearly 1.2 million fans are expected to attend the UK concerts with the average spending over 12 times the cost of a typical UK night out, as per Barclays. The average accommodation spend for each fan is estimated to be about £121(~$153). Furthermore, fans are expected to spend another £111 (~$140) on travel. Meals and new clothes for the event will set fans back by around £56 (~$70)and £59 (~$74.6) respectively as per the bank’s estimates. Lastly, fans are estimated to buy Swift’s official merch as well which would cost each fan around £79 (~$100).

Taylor Swift fans queue outside Murrayfield stadium to buy the Eras Tour merchandise | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

The financial boost to the country is expected to be seismic as well. As per Barclays, an average fan attending a concert is estimated to spend about £848.30 (~$1,073). Furthermore, over the entire U.K. leg of the Eras Tour, a total of 1,175,470 fans are estimated to attend the concerts. Thus, the British economy is set to witness a total spend of about £997 million (~$1,26 billion).

In the case of Edinburgh alone, the three sell-out shows are estimated to contribute up to £77 million (~$98 million) to the local economy, Edinburgh City Council Leader Cammy Day estimated in a post shared on the city’s official government website.