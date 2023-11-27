Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith is Also Known for His Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth
What is Chad Smith's net worth?
Six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Red Hot Chili Peppers member Chad Smith has also been named as one of the 10 best drummers in alternative music, and boasts of a $90 million net worth. His journey from a self-taught drummer to a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee started when he was sent to boarding school after running away from home. Smith then started working at Gap among other places to make extra cash, and then ended up playing for local bands in Michigan. He then moved to Los Angeles with his brother, auditioned for Red Hot Chili Peppers, and has been a member of the band since 1988.
What are Chad Smith's sources of income?
Music has been the primary source of income in Smith's life, thanks to him being an integral part of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. With his thundering beats and rhythmic precision, Smith contributed to the band's massive success, including albums like "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" and "Californication," which collectively sold over 28 million copies worldwide. His partnership with bassist Flea is also lauded as one of the best rhythm sections in the industry.
In addition to his role in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smith has collaborated with various artists and bands, including Chickenfoot, Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Johnny Cash, Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, and Ozzy Osbourne. His percussion skills are highly sought after, making him a prominent session musician.
Apart from drumming, Chad Smith is passionate about music education in public schools, further enhancing his impact on the music world.
Endorsement deals
Smith's endorsements have also played a role in his income. Over the years, he has endorsed various musical equipment brands. He previously played Pearl drums, but in 2016, he made the switch to DW drums. Smith also endorsed Sabian cymbals but announced a switch to Paiste on May 4, 2022. He continues to endorse Remo drumheads and Vater sticks, adding to his overall income.
Other ventures
In 2007, Chad Smith ventured into instrumental music with the creation of his band, "Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats." The group has released two studio albums, showcasing his versatility and creativity as a musician. Additionally, Smith joined the band Chickenfoot in 2008, further expanding his musical horizons, while staying with Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Real estate and total assets
Smith's net worth of $90 million has enabled him to invest in properties, including a 5,000-square-foot waterfront home in Montauk, purchased in 2005 for $2.45 million. This stunning property sits on four acres of land and boasts of 259 feet of prime beachfront. In 2015, he and his wife, Nancy Mack, listed the Montauk property for sale at $15 million.
Smith and Mack also own a 6-bedroom home in Malibu, purchased for $6.3 million in 2005. This luxurious property offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and is listed for rent as of September 2023, with a monthly rental price of $95,000 and a $190,000 deposit.
In 2014, Smith acquired a Venice home for $2.755 million, but he sold this property for $2.85 million approximately a year later. In March 2023, he invested $18 million in a 9,200-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles's prestigious Brentwood neighborhood, further diversifying his real estate portfolio.
Earnings growth by Year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$50 Million
|2022
|$70 Million
|2023
|$90 Million
Social media following
|Social Media
|Followers
|988,000 Followers
|590,800 Followers
Personal life
When it comes to personal life, Smith has been married twice. His first marriage to Maria St John in 1996 ended in divorce after a year, during which the couple had one child. He married his second wife, architect Nancy Mack, in 2004, and they currently reside in Malibu with three children. In addition to his marital relationships, Chad Smith has fathered two other children from previous unions.
FAQs
Is Chad Smith married?
Yes, Chad Smith is currently married to architect Nancy Mack. They live together in Malibu and have three children.
Is Chad Smith related to actor Will Ferrell?
Chad Smith and actor Will Ferrell share an uncanny resemblance, often leading to humorous comparisons.
What are Chad Smith's main endorsements?
Chad Smith has endorsed several music equipment brands over the years, including DW drums, Paiste cymbals, Remo drumheads, and Vater sticks.
