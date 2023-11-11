Name Terence Crawford Net Worth $18 million Gender Male DOB Sep 28, 1987 Age 36 years Nationality Boxer Profession American

Considered one of the greatest fighters in boxing's Four Belt era, Terence Crawford has punched his way up to a net worth of $18 million. He achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first male boxer to secure all four major titles in two different weight classes, namely at 140 pounds and 147 pounds. This feat was accomplished in July 2023 when he defeated Errol Spence Jr. in a welterweight title match in Las Vegas. Prior to this, female boxer Claressa Shields had also accomplished the four-title sweep. In June 2023, Terence Crawford went on to become the undisputed welterweight champion, holding all four prestigious belts: the World Boxing Organization welterweight title belt, the World Boxing Council belt, the International Boxing Federation belt, and the World Boxing Association belt. His recent fight against Spence managed to rake in $55 million from ticket sales, and both of them made $25 million each for the bout.

Boxing has been Terence Crawford's primary source of income ever since he bagged his first championship in 2004, even though he has been the most avoided fighter, considered the welterweight division's boogeyman. Apart from ticket sales for big fights, he makes money by endorsing CBD and sportswear brands, as well as his own signature clothesline.

Terence Crawford's earnings

Crawford earned $1.21 million when he defeated Hank Lundy in 2016, and $1.31 million when he defeated Viktor Postol in the same year. In 2017, he made $1.5 million when he beat Julius Indongo to win the WBA (Super) and IBF light welterweight titles, while he bagged $3 million for defeating Jeff Horn in the following year. In 2018 he also raked in $3.62 million when he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr., and in 2019 he took home $5.5 million when he defeated Amir Khan by TKO. In 2020 it was $4 million for defeating Kell Brook, and in 2021 he fetched $6 million by winning against Shawn Porter.

Image Source: WBO champion Terence Crawford waits for the start of a welterweight title fight against Shawn Porter at Michelob ULTRA Arena /Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Crawford turned pro in 2008 and quickly climbed the ranks. He won his first world title in 2014 by defeating Ricky Burns for the WBO lightweight championship, defending it six times, and adding the WBA and WBC lightweight titles.

In 2016, he moved up to the welterweight division and became one of its top fighters, winning the WBO welterweight title in 2016 and defending it five times.

In 2018, Crawford made history by becoming the first fighter to win world titles in four different weight classes after beating Jeff Horn for the WBO welterweight title, defending it twice. He's now considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Image Source: Terence Crawford celebrates after his 9th round TKO of Errol Spence Jr. after their fight for the undisputed world welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena/Al Bello/Getty Images

Terence Crawford was born in 1987, in Omaha, Nebraska. His formative years unfolded in a challenging neighborhood, and during most of his childhood, he saw his father behind bars. As for life now, Crawford has been dating Alindra Person since the early 2000s.

The WBO welterweight king has six kids - three sons and three daughters named Terence Crawford Jr, Miya Crawford, T Bud Crawford, Tyrese Crawford, Talaya 'Lay Lay' Crawford, and Trinity Michele Crawford.

Image Source: : Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford shadowboxes during a media workout at UFC APEX on July 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford is scheduled to fight WBC/WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr/ Steve Marcus/Getty Images

What makes Terence Crawford special?

He is one of the few boxers who is proficient in either stance, being able to use his ring IQ to adapt to any of his opponents.

What is Terence Crawford's record in his boxing career?

He has participated in a total of 40 fights, winning all of them, with an impressive 31 victories by knockout.

