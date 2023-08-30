Name Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs Net worth $7 Million Salary $100,000 to $200,000 Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Singing DOB January 2, 1971 Age 52 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor/Singer

Singer, theatre actor, film, and television star, Taye Diggs is famous for his Broadway appearances like on “Rent”, and roles in film and television productions like “Private Practice” and “Kevin Hill”. He is a successful singer as well and during his decades-long career, he has won a number of awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award. Diggs has an estimated net worth of $7 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Taye Diggs is a successful singer as well. Getty Images | Rich Polk

Diggs currently appears in Maverick Entertainment’s hit show “The Comeback,” which started streaming on Peacock from August 25. Diggs recently teamed up with Nicco Annan to campaign for HIV prevention in New York.

Diggs has been a consistent part of Hollywood, but he hasn’t appeared as the lead of any blockbusters as he seems to stick to smaller projects that mean a lot to him. As per the NCESC, his salary per movie or TV show varies, but he is estimated to make about $100,000 to $200,000 per episode of a TV show and during his Broadway days he made about $80,000 each week from "Rent."

For “Private Practice”, Diggs reportedly made $100,000 per episode and for Kevin Hill, he was paid about $80,000 per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Diggs bought a massive $2 million property in Studio City, CA in 2011. The home features 5,000 square feet of living space, a lavish family room, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a pool, spa, treehouse, 3-car garage, and manicured gardens. Diggs lived on the property with his then-wife, Idina Menzel, and their child. After Diggs separated from Menzel, he decided to sell their family home. Celebrity Net Worth reported that the couple initially listed the property for $2.995 million and eventually sold it for $2.55 million.

Diggs married actress Idina Menzel in 2003. The two reportedly met while working on "Rent". They stayed together for the next 10 years, welcoming a son Walker Nathanial Diggs. The couple separated in 2013, and by 2015 they finalized their divorce. As per Celebrity Net Worth, neither received a divorce settlement, and they simply split their shared assets and the custody of their child.

Taye Diggs with his son. Getty Images | David Buchan

2005 Image Award: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for “Kevin Hill”

2014 Acapulco Black Film Festival: Hollywood Award Best Ensemble Cast for “The Best Man Holiday”

2003 Critics Choice Award: Best Acting Ensemble for “Chicago”

2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture for “Chicago”

2003 Chicago International Film Festival: Excellence in Filmmaking Award

How old is Taye Diggs?

Taye Diggs is 52 years old.

What is Taye Diggs's real name?

His real name is Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs.

What is Taye Diggs famous for?

Taye Diggs is a prominent actor and singer best known for his work in TV shows like “Private Practice” and “Kevin Hill”. He has also appeared in 30 films, worked as a voice actor, and was a successful singer.

Did Taye Diggs have a baby?

Taye Diggs has a son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs with his ex-wife Idina Menzel.

Why did Taye Diggs keave "All American"?

Diggs reportedly left the show as he felt that the chapter had come to an end and he was ready to take on new roles, as per a statement given to Entertainment Weekly.

