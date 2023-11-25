Name Talib Kweli Net Worth $4 Million Salary $1 Million+ Source of Income Music, album sales, royalties, and concert tours DOB Oct 3, 1975 Age 48 years old Gender Male Profession Poet, musician, singer, actor, screenwriter, rapper Nationality American

Catapulted to the mainstream in hip-hop after collaborating with Mos Def in the 90s, Talib Kweli, born in 1975 in New York City, is not just a rapper but an individual, with many talents and a net worth of $4 million earned by blending art with entrepreneurial instincts. Kweli's journey to success began as a part of the hip-hop duo Black Star, which he formed alongside Mos Def. His solo career, collaborations with industry giants, and activism also contributed to his fortune. Drawn to Afrocentric rappers from an early age, the child of professors with a name that means student or seeker of knowledge in Arabic, ran into Mos Def in New York's iconic Central Park. He then started recording tracks with the rapper and producer Hi-Tek in 1995, laying the foundation for his first big collaboration. After years of performing with Mos Def, Kweli launched his debut solo album Quality in 2002. But that didn't end his stint with collaborations, as Kewli later formed a duo called Reflection Eternal with Hi-Tek and Idle Warship with Res.

Talib Kweli's primary source of revenue generation originates from his music, and it consists of album sales, royalties, and concert tours. Beyond the conventional music industry avenues, he has diversified his earnings through various projects, collaborations, and his independent label, Javotti Media.

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Al Pereira

In 2011, the lyrically gifted Kweli ventured into entrepreneurship by establishing his independent label, Javotti Media. This move allowed him greater creative control over his work and a platform to promote his music and that of other artists aligned with his vision.

Year Earnings 2021 $2 Million 2022 $3 Million 2023 $4 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talib Kweli (@talibkweli)

Social Media Followings Instagram 1.1 Million Followers Facebook 1.2 Million Followers

Beyond his professional achievements, Talib Kweli has stood out for his commitment to activism as part of his personal life. He has been involved in numerous social justice causes including racism and police brutality, showcasing a dedication to making a positive impact beyond the corridors of entertainment.

He was married to DJ Eque in 2009, but the couple parted ways after 14 years, setting the stage for an ugly divorce battle.

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Santiago Felipe

How did Talib Kweli start his music career?

Kweli made his debut with Mood's album "Doom" in 1997 and gained prominence as part of the hip-hop duo Black Star with Mos Def.

What is Javotti Media?

Javotti Media is an independent label founded by Kweli in 2011, which serves as a platform for his solo projects and collaborations.

What activism work is Kweli involved in?

Kweli actively supports racial equity and social justice causes, participating in protests and advocating for change.