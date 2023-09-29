Name SZA, Solána Imani Rowe Net Worth $6 Million Gender Female Date of Birth November 8, 1989 Age 34 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, songwriter

SZA, an American R&B singer, songwriter, and music video director, boasts a net worth of $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her debut studio album, "Ctrl" released in 2017, secured the top position on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2020, Rolling Stone honored this 2x Platinum album by placing it on the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

SOS tour earnings

According to the latest Billboard report, the SOS tour raked in an impressive $34.5 million across 17 North American cities in just over a month. The tour boasted an average of 12,812 tickets per night and $1.9 million per show. Moreover, with SOS claiming the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and amassing a staggering 404.58 million official streams in its debut week (per Yahoo! News), the "Gone Girl" artist has now set two noteworthy records: achieving the highest streaming week for an R&B album and the second-largest streaming week for a female artist's album.

Collaborations

SZA played a prominent role in the Grammy-winning 2021 track "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat. Notably, she collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the Oscar-nominated "All the Stars" from the "Black Panther" soundtrack in 2018. Her EPs, including "See.SZA.Run" (2012), "S" (2013), and "Z" (2014), showcase her diverse talents. Among her chart-topping singles are "Love Galore" with Travis Scott, "The Weekend," and "Good Days." Beyond her musical prowess, SZA has directed music videos like "Teen Spirit" (2013), "Babylon" (2014), and "Broken Clocks" (2018). Furthermore, she has contributed her songwriting skills to artists such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Travis Scott.

SZA's personal life

Solána Imani Rowe, known as SZA, was born on November 8, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri. Raised in a Muslim household in Maplewood, New Jersey, she is the daughter of a Christian mother, an AT&T executive, and a Muslim father, an executive producer at CNN. Her older brother, Daniel, pursues a career in rap under the name Manhattan, and she has a half-sister named Tiffany.

In 2022, SZA collaborated with Crocs, crafting two designs for the popular footwear brand. The proceeds from her Crocs sales were dedicated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Sad Girls Club, and Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, aligning with Mental Health Awareness Month. SZA enlisted social advocates Yaris Sanchez, Sage Adams, and Donté Colley as "SZA's superheroes" to champion self-care and mental health.

In 2019, SZA earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for "All the Stars" from "Black Panther." The song, shared with Sounwave, Kendrick Lamar, and Anthony Tiffith, brought her several accolades, including a Black Reel Award, African-American Film Critics Association Award, Hollywood Music In Media Award, and International Online Cinema Award. Additionally, she received four Grammy nominations, along with nods from prestigious events such as the Golden Globes, Awards Circuit Community Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards.

SZA boasts over a dozen Grammy nominations, clinching the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat in 2022. Previous nominations include Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance ("The Weekend"), Best R&B Song ("Supermodel"), Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Love Galore"), and Best Urban Contemporary Album ("Ctrl") in 2018, as well as Song of the Year ("Kiss Me More"), Best R&B Song ("Good Days"), Record of the Year ("Kiss Me More"), and Album of the Year (Doja Cat's "Planet Her – Deluxe") in 2022. SZA's awards extend beyond the Grammys, encompassing accolades from the Billboard Music Awards, the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards, BET Awards, Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards, where she was named Outstanding New Artist in 2018.

What is SZA known for?

SZA is known for "Black Panther" and "Insecure."

How many awards has SZA won?

She has won 16 awards.

What is SZA's net worth?

SZA has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

