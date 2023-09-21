Name Brian Cox Net Worth $15 Million Salary $200,000 Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 1, 1946 Age 77 years Nationality Scottish Profession Actor, voice actor, theatre director

Scottish actor, theatre star, producer, and author, best known for playing the patriarch Logan Roy on the hit HBO series "Succession," Brian Cox has amassed a $15 million net worth in more than five decades since his theatre debut.

He is a well-known actor with more than 230 acting credits to his name. Some of his famous works include, "Rob Roy", "Manhunter", "The Bourne Identity", "Zodiac", and "Nuremberg." Cox has also produced movies such as, "The Escapist" and has also written books like, "Salem to Moscow: An Actor's Odyssey." As of 2023, Brian Cox's net worth is around $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Brian Cox's income has mainly been generated through his acting gigs over the years, and his role in the HBO series "Succession," significantly propelled his value and salary. Initially, Cox bagged a salary of $200,000 per episode, making it $2 million per season. But from the third season onwards, his salary was more than doubled and the show fetched him $500,000 per episode.

Cox once had a seven-bedroom house in Sherman Oaks, California which he later sold. Today, the actor lives with his wife Nicole Ansari, an actress and yoga instructor, and their two sons in a penthouse of a high-rise rental in Downtown Brooklyn, as per The New York Times.

Brian Denis Cox was Born in Dundee, Scotland on June 1, 1946, and dropped out of school when he was only 15 to spend a few years working at Dundee Repertory Theatre. At 17, he enrolled at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and graduated in 1965. He began acting at age 14 and later became a founding member of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh. In the year 2000, Cox delivered a stunning performance as Hermann Göring in "Nuremberg, for which he went on to win an Emmy. He was seen in the movies "Super Troopers" and "The Affair of the Necklace" in the year 2001 and then, "The Rookie", and "The Ring" in 2002.

Cox has played the critically acclaimed character of Montebello in the Australian series and plays the titular role in the British series, "Bob Servant." Apart from this, he has also voiced characters like Alan Watts in the film "Her".

Brian Cox was married to Caroline Burt from 1968 to 1986, and the former couple had a daughter named Margeret and a son named Alan. Cox then married Nicole Ansari in the year 2002 and they have two sons, Torin and Orson.

Cox has received many honorary doctorates from the University of Dundee, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Queen Margaret University, and Napier University. In the year 2018, he was named the head of the Golden Unicorn Awards' international jury.

He has also won a Golden Globe for his performance in Succession and was honored by the Scottish BAFTA with an Outstanding Achievement Award in 2004. He was also named the best actor for the movie "The Good Heart" at the 2010 Method Fest which earned him a Jury Prize.

How much did Brian Cox get paid for Succession?

He made around $5 million per season towards the end of the show.

How Old is Brian Cox?

Brian Cox was born June 1, 1946, and he is 77 years old as of 2023.