Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'

The TikTok creator claimed that the brand is trying to gain attention, but some viewers disagree.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the TikTok video and a representative image of a shopper (Cover image source: TikTok/journeywithjosh |Photo by ali Shot80 on Pexels)
Screenshots from the TikTok video and a representative image of a shopper (Cover image source: TikTok/journeywithjosh |Photo by ali Shot80 on Pexels)

Brands have been convincing people to buy products by tempting them and have even influenced lifestyle changes to sell healthier options, entirely through creative marketing campaigns. But in an age when consumers and marketing experts have both found a voice on social media, these strategies are being exposed. One such tactic used by retailers such as Costco is "Subliminal Messaging," which falls in the grey area of advertising. Most recently, a TikTok creator named Josh (@journeywithjosh) shared an example of what he believed to be a subliminal marketing campaign in action for Costco's Granola bars.

Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein
Representative image of Costco store front (Image source: Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein)

In his now-viral TikTok video, the creator argued that "Soft & Chewy" granola bars sold at Costco are using psychological tactics to sell. Sharing two slides with images of the box of granola bars, Josh outlined the strategic placement of images. You can view the slideshow here.

In his first slide, the 64-count box of granola bars contains treats that are “made with real chocolate chips.” However, it wasn't the ingredients that Josh wanted to highlight. The creator argued that something sinister in the image of the granola bars. In the text overlay, the creator wrote, “Why is there an image of a woman wearing a bikini subliminally in the granola bar?” hinting at the subliminal messaging. According to online sources, subliminal marketing uses visual or auditory stimuli that are beyond the perception of consumers to influence their behavior without their awareness. 

Screenshot showing the first slide of Josh's post (Image source: TikTok/@journeywithjosh)
Screenshot showing the first slide of Josh's post (Image source: TikTok/@journeywithjosh)

In the next slide, Josh drew an outline of what he believed to be an image of a woman looking down. This arguably meant that the campaign was trying to gain the attention of the consumers by using a subtle image or trying to promote the product as healthy. However, the image that the creator claimed to see wasn't clear. But, Josh seemed to double down on his claim in the caption and wrote, “There’s no way. I know you can see it too." 

Screenshot showing the second slide of the post (Image source: TikTok/@journeywithjosh)
Screenshot showing the second slide of the post (Image source: TikTok/@journeywithjosh)

While the creator was convinced that there was something going on with the image on the box of granola bars, his viewers seemed to disagree. Many pointed out in the comments that there was nothing wrong with the picture and they couldn't see any woman wearing a bikini. "Bro it's a Granola Bar," @joeythemfstallion suggested. While @therellcomeapayday asked, "Are you drunk?" The creator hasn't responded to many of such comments, and he is yet to share a clearer update on his claims. It is unclear if all the boxes of granola bars are using the same image. 

Screenshot of a comment dismissing the creator's claim (Image source: TikTok/@alaskaalset)
Screenshot of a comment dismissing the creator's claim (Image source: TikTok/@alaskaalset)

However, there was another section of viewers who found substance in the creator's view, claiming that they saw something similar in the image as well. "I couldn’t see it until you pointed it out," @jasjazg wrote. "Wait I think I see it! That little smiley face is her face right?" @ivy.lynn28 added

Screenshot of a comment supporting the creator's claim (Image source: TikTok/@agaresl33t)
Screenshot of a comment supporting the creator's claim (Image source: TikTok/@agaresl33t)

Others even agreed that the makers of the product are using the tactic to influence people. "THATS CRAZY ACTUALLY… they’re tryna convince people subliminally it’ll make them skinny and/or get hot girls," @chickenramen43 explained. "Sex sells 🤣" suggested another user, @mafiosakt. 

For more updates and such informative/entertaining videos, follow Josh (@journeywithjosh) on TikTok.

NEWS
4 hours ago
