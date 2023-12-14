What Is 'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard's Net Worth?

Name Finn Wolfhard Net Worth $4 Million Sources of income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 23, 2002 Age 21 years Nationality Canada Profession Actor, Musician, Screenwriter, Director

Also Read: What Is Former Tennis Player Marat Safin's Net Worth?

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, singer, writer, and director best known for playing the role of Mile in the blockbuster Netflix series, "Stanger Things." His other popular performances include Richie Tozier in the horror film "It" and its sequel "It Chapter Two." The actor was also seen in the film, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," later making his directorial debut with the comedy short film, "Night Shifts" which was released in 2020. As of 2022, Wolfhard's net worth is around $4 Million.

Finn Wolfhard | Photo by Roy Rochlin | Getty Images

Most of Wolfhard's earnings come from his acting career, especially the show, "Stranger Things." In 2015, the actor made his debut with the show " Zoran." He was later seen in the post-apocalyptic science fiction series "The 100." After a year, he bagged the role of Jordie Pinsky in "Supernatural."

Also Read: What Is 'Happy Endings' Star Casey Wilson's Net Worth?

In 2016, Wolfhard joined the Netflix series "Stranger Things," winning numerous awards and accolades. Subsequently, he co-created his first-ever music video with Hosh Ovalle for the band Spendtime Palace's song "Sonora." In 2019, he starred in the Netflix animated series, "Carmen Sandiego," as the main character's friend and accomplice.

Wolfhard made his modeling debut in Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter '19 campaign. In 2020, he was featured in the supernatural film "The Turning" and co-starred in the film, "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia." As a musician, he was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Calpurnia and has been a member of The Aubreys since 2020.

Also Read: What Is 'The Lord Of The Rings' Star Elijah Wood's Net Worth?

'Stranger Things' Salary

Wolfhard was paid around $10,000 per episode for the first season and $30,000 for the second season. From the third season onwards, he made $225,000 per episode, totaling $2 million for a season.

Instagram 23.5 Million Followers Twitter 171.7K Followers Facebook 617K Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial)

Woldhard was born on December 23, 2002, in Vancouver, Canada. He is of French, German, and Jewish descent. He studied at a Catholic School but dropped out to get homeschooled. Wolfhard is known for lending his voice to many social causes, including autism research and indigenous children's rights. He has also helped raise money for struggling musicians. He was listed in the Young Hollywood Youth Impact Report in 2017,2018, and 2019.

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Stranger Things" (2017)

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best On-Screen Team for "It" (2018)

Atlanta Shortfest Awards: Best Director for "Night Shifts" (2020)

Saturn Awards: Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (2022)

Kids' Choice Awards: Favorite Male TV Star (Family) for "Stranger Things" (2023)

What characters does Finn Wolfhard play?

Finn Wolfhard is best known for playing Mile Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, "Stranger Things."

How old is Mike Wheeler in Season 1?

Mile Wheller is 12 years old in the first season of "Stranger Things."

Are Finn Wolfhard and Millie friends in real life?

Yes, the on-screen couple are great friends in real life.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Pulitzer Winner Harper Lee's Net Worth?

Baseball Star Shohei Ohtani Signs The Most Expensive Contract In Sports Worth $700 Million, What's His Net Worth?