Name Stephen Fry Net Worth $40 million Gender Male DOB Aug 24, 1957 Age 66 years old Nationality British Profession Comedian, actor, presenter, playwright, Author, director, producer, poet

Stephen Fry, a man of many talents in showbiz, has achieved a net worth of $40 million, in a career spanning more than four decades. While studying at Cambridge, he collaborated with ex-student Hugh Laurie on comedy sketches, and this paved the way for a partnership between the two that lasted for years. They appeared together in the TV shows "A Bit of Fry & Laurie" (1989–1995) and "Jeeves and Wooster" (1990–1993) as well as episodes of "Blackadder." With a prolific career spanning over 170 acting gigs, Stephen Fry has also ventured into comedy, writing, direction, production, and presenting gameshows.

Also Read: Paul Dano Has Once Again Earned Critical Acclaim With "Dumb Money"; Here's His Net Worth Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Fry (@stephenfryactually)

What are Stephen Fry's sources of income?

Since acting and TV appearances remain Fry's main activities to earn a fortune, he has garnered an estimated $66,600 in earnings through his role as the host of the popular television show "QI." In addition to his standard salary, he achieved an extra $133,300 through his appearance in the Marks & Spencer Christmas TV advert.

Image Source: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Also Read: Bitten by Mike Tyson Evander Holyfield Never Shied Away From a Fight; Here's His Net Worth Today

Social media following

Also Read: An Orphan Who Became a Fashion Icon and Lost Rights to Her Name: Coco Chanel's Story and Net Worth

Personal Life

Stephen Fry, who openly embraces his identity as a gay man, often uses humor to discuss his sexuality. For a significant period spanning 15 years, Fry was in a relationship with Daniel Cohen. However, their relationship came to an end in 2010, after which Fry entered into a romantic relationship with comedian Elliott Spencer. Their love story culminated in marriage on January 17, 2015, marking a significant milestone in Stephen's personal life.

Stephen Fry has a diverse circle of friends and connections including Prince Charles, and was an attendee at the royal wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. His closest friend is Hugh Laurie, whom he met through another common friend Emma Thompson. Fry had the honor of serving as the best man at Hugh Laurie's wedding, and he is godfather to Laurie's children.

Awards & nominations

Fry has received numerous accolades including British Comedy Awards (2007), British LGBT Awards (2019), and Ethnic Multicultural Media Awards (2020). He also received special recognition during the National Television Awards in 2010. Fry has also won the Golden Space Needle Award for Best Actor (1998) and a NAVGTR Award for Performance in a Comedy, Supporting (2009).

Other than wins, he was nominated for Seven BAFTA Awards and a Golden Globe. Fry has honorary doctorates from the University of Dundee, Anglia Ruskin University, and the University of Sussex, as well as the AoC Gold Award (2004) and honorary fellowships from Queens College, Cambridge, and Cardiff University.

BBC Four had celebrated his fiftieth birthday with two nights of programming as a tribute.

Image Source: MCC president Stephen Fry prior to Day Two of the LV/ Gareth Copley/Getty Images

FAQs

How many awards has Stephen Fry won?

Stephen Fry has bagged 11 awards

How many award nominations has Stephen Fry received?

Fry has been nominated for 31 awards including BAFTA and Golden Globes.

Is Stephen Fry married?

Yes, he married Elliot G. Spencer on January 17, 2015

More from MARKETREALIST

Victoria Beckham Has Carved Her Own Identity Beyond Popularity as Posh Spice; Here's Her Net Worth

Creating Music With a Message: 10 Artists Who Used Their Tunes to Inspire Change in Society