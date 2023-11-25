Name JJ Abrams Net Worth $300 Million Sources of Income Direction, production Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 27, 1966 Age 57 years Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, director, producer, actor, composer

The cinematic visionary behind "Alias", "Lost", "Felicity" and "Fringe," American film and television producer, director, actor, and screenwriter J.J. Abrams so far has a net worth of $300 million. Beyond the small screen, he has also written and produced films like "Regarding Henry", "Cloverfield" and "Star Trek." Abrams is also known for directing "Mission: Impossible III", "Super 8", and "Star Trek: Into Darkness." But one of his most famous works is "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" along with other installments that followed.

J.J. Abrams has reportedly made $29 million for directing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and his primary source of income are his direction and screenwriting gigs.

Before gaining this stature, Abrams started as a screenwriter but later transitioned into production as well as direction. He got his first job at just 16, when he was asked to write music for Don Dohler's 1982 horror movie "Nightbeast." In his senior year, he even wrote a feature film that was later purchased by Touchstone Pictures. The film titled, "Taking Care of Business" starred Charles Grodin and James Belushi, and turned out to be one of the first works to be showcased on the big screen.

Abrams' breakthrough on TV came in the year 1998 when he co-created the hit drama titled, "Felicity." He also established his own production company called Bad Robot and produced movies such as "Cloverfield" under the banner. Apart from "Star Wars," Abrams has also directed "Mission: Impossible III" which starred Tom Cruise.

He later gained more recognition when he wrote as well as directed the successful science fiction titled, "Super 8" which was co-produced by Steven Spielberg. He is also the only director since James Cameron to open above $2 billion at the box office, on December 18, 2015.

Jeffrey Jacob Abrams was born on June 27, 1966, in New York City to father Gerald W. Abrams who was a TV Producer, and mother Carol Ann Abrams who was an executive producer. He grew up alongside his sister Tracy Rosen who is now a celebrated screenwriter.

Abrams is married to Katie McGrath and they have three children, August, Henry, and Gracie. The couple also co-founded their production company "Bad Robot", and lives in a mansion located in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. They reportedly bought the house for $15 million, and have another home in the same neighborhood that they purchased later for $6.75 million.

Some of the awards that he has earned are,

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA for Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, in 2001.

The American Cinema Editors, USA in 2017, ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards for "Alcatraz" in 2013, "Person of Interest", in 2013, and for Lost in 2005.

He also bagged an award from the Locarno International Film Festival for "Super 8."

What is JJ Abrams famous for?

He is known for directing and creating hit movies and TV shows like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lost, Felicity, and more.

Are JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath still married?

Yes, the two have been married for decades and have three children.