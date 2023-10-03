Name Steven Spielberg Net Worth $4 Billion approx Salary $150 Million Date of Birth 18 December 1946 Age 76 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Director

Steven Spielberg, a famous movie director, writer, and producer has accumulated substantial wealth. His net worth is $4 billion in 2023 (per Forbes), and he makes about $150 million yearly. Right now, he's the second richest celebrity in the world, just after his friend George Lucas, who has $10 billion. Spielberg started making films when he was young and worked hard to become a director. Some of his most famous movies are "Jaws," "Jurassic Park," and "Schindler's List."

Steven Spielberg's sources of income are multifaceted and reflect his diverse career in the entertainment industry. His earnings primarily come from his work as a filmmaker, including directing, producing, and writing movies. He often negotiates unique deals where he takes a lower upfront salary in exchange for a significant share of the backend profits from his films. Additionally, Spielberg's involvement in successful franchises like "Indiana Jones" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" has contributed significantly to his income over the years.

Beyond filmmaking, Spielberg is a co-founder of production companies such as Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures, which have produced a wide range of successful films. Spielberg also generates income through consulting fees, particularly with Universal Studios, where he reportedly earns $30 million annually for his consulting services. Lastly, Spielberg's involvement in various charitable endeavors, including founding the USC Shoah Foundation, reflects his philanthropic side.

Steven Spielberg's salary

Steven Spielberg usually takes a paycheck upfront like $10 million for his own movies. But the real jackpot comes from a percentage of the movie's earnings. For "Jurassic Park," he pocketed a whopping $250 million or about $360 million today. Even for the sequels, he made big bucks, like at least $150 million for one and $75 million for another, even though he didn't direct it. Spielberg famously didn't take any money for directing "Schindler's List." Instead, he used all the earnings to create the USC Shoah Foundation, which helps Holocaust survivors.

Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw own a lot of valuable properties around the world, worth more than $200 million. They used to have a fancy beachfront place in Malibu, which they sold for a big profit in 2015. Their main home is a huge 5-acre estate in Pacific Palisades with a Hobbit-themed room and a vineyard, probably worth over $100 million, maybe even up to $250 million. They also have a nice apartment in New York City with a view of Central Park and a 10-acre spot in East Hampton. In Naples, Florida, they own a big mansion and they've helped their kids buy houses in Los Angeles.

In 1985, he welcomed his first child, Max Samuel Spielberg with his then-wife, actress Amy Irving. Their marriage ended in 1989, marked by one of the costliest celebrity divorces at the time, partly due to the strains of their careers. In 1991, Spielberg found love again when he married actress Kate Capshaw, whom he met during her casting in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Capshaw converted to Judaism for their marriage, and the couple has five children together: Sasha, Sawyer, Destry, and two adopted children, Theo and Mikaela. Additionally, Spielberg is a stepfather to Capshaw's daughter, Jessica. Notably, Sasha, his daughter, has pursued a career in entertainment, adopting the stage name Buzzy Lee.

Academy Awards (Oscars): He has won Oscars for Best Director for "Schindler's List" (1994) and "Saving Private Ryan" (1999). Golden Globe Awards: Spielberg has won Golden Globes for Best Director for "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1983) and "Saving Private Ryan" (1999). BAFTA Awards: He has received BAFTA Awards for Best Film and Best Director for "Schindler's List" (1994). Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards: Spielberg has won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Motion Pictures for "The Color Purple" (1985), "Schindler's List" (1993), and "Saving Private Ryan" (1998). American Film Institute (AFI): He has been honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award.

When did Steven Spielberg start filmmaking?

Spielberg made his first film at the age of 12.

How many times did Steven Spielberg have the highest-grossing movie?

Spielberg had the highest-grossing movie three times: "Jaws", "E.T.", and "Jurassic Park".

Did Steven Spielberg go to film school?

No, he was rejected but later received an honorary degree.

