Name Dominic Chianese Net Worth $10 million Sources of Income Acting, Music Date of Birth February 24, 1931 Age 92 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Singer, Musician, Guitarist Nationality United States of America, Italy

Dominic Chianese, the accomplished Italian-American actor, singer, and musician, is renowned for his iconic role as Corrado "Junior" Soprano in HBO's "The Sopranos." As of 2023, his net worth stands at an impressive $10 million.

(L-R) Michaela McManus, Dominic Chianese, and Frankie Faison attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations. Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Primarily, Chianese's earnings stem from a prolific acting career that spans over five decades. With more than 50 acting credits to his name, Chianese has left an indelible mark on both the big and small screens. His roles in iconic films such as "The Godfather Part II," "Dog Day Afternoon," and "All the President's Men" have made him a household name.

In 1999, Chianese starred in the drama series, "The Sopranos," where his role as "Uncle Junior" not only garnered critical acclaim but also played a crucial role in shaping his financial standing. "The Sopranos" went on to win numerous awards and accolades, including the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2007.

Besides acting, Chianese released albums like "Hits" and "Ungrateful Heart," showcasing his musical talents. Moreover, he co-authored the book, "Twelve Angels: The Women Who Taught Me How to Act, Live, which talks about his incredible journey, from fighting intensely stacking odds to finding genuine love and artistic success.

Dominic Chianese and Jack O'Connell on the set of the NBC pilot "The Village" | Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

In 1958, Chianese married Vincenza Jean Vacchio but their union ended in divorce. He found love once again, tying the knot with Merle Molofsky in 1961. Together, they welcomed three children: Dominic Jr., Sarah, and Rebecca. Dominic Jr. ventured into acting, making a notable appearance in three episodes of "The Sopranos" in 2007. After his divorce from Molofsky, Chianese married Jane Pittson in 2008.

- Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos" (2000, 2001)

- Online Film & Television Association Award: Nominee for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos" (2007)

- Golden Nymph: Nominee for Outstanding Actor – Drama Series, Monte-Carlo TV Festival for "The Sopranos" (2008)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos" (2000)

- Screen Actors Guild Awards: Winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" (2012)

Dominic Chianese attends the National Geographic Encounter Blue Carpet VIP Preview Celebration. Getty Images | Photo by Mike Pont

How did Dominic Chianese start his acting career?

Dominic Chianese made his onscreen debut in a 1964 episode of "East Side/West Side."

What is Dominic Chianese's most famous role?

Dominic Chianese is widely recognized for his role as Corrado "Junior" Soprano in the acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos."

How many times has Dominic Chianese been married?

Dominic Chianese has been married three times, with his current wife being Jane Pittson, whom he married in 2008.

