A name synonymous with the tremendous success and global popularity of soccer team Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson, a former Scottish football player and manager, has a net worth of $70 million. Widely regarded as the greatest football manager ever, he led Manchester United's "golden era" from 1986 to 2013, winning more trophies than any other manager.

Starting as a player, Ferguson played for Scottish clubs and was a top scorer in the Scottish league in the mid-60s. In his initial stints as a coach, he managed Aberdeen and the Scottish national team. Following that, Ferguson achieved remarkable success as the manager of Manchester United for 26 years, leading the club to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cup wins, and two Champions League victories. He retired in 2013 as the longest-serving manager in the club's history, and also received a knighthood in 1999 for his feats.

Soccer has always been a key source of income for Ferguson, who kicked off his football career at the age of 16 with Queen's Park, scoring 20 goals in 31 games. Despite his success, he moved to St. Johnstone, and by 1964, he was a full-time professional with Dunfermline. In the 1965-66 season, Ferguson topped the Scottish league with 31 goals. He was then transferred to Rangers for $81,000, a Scottish football record at the time. After stints with Falkirk, he concluded his career at Ayr United in 1974.

At the young age of 32, Ferguson started his managerial journey with East Stirlingshire, earning a modest $50 per week for this part-time gig. Despite inheriting a team in disarray, he shaped them up before moving to St Mirren. There, he led the young squad to victory, winning the First Division championship in 1977. St Mirren later let him go, marking the only time he's been sacked in his career.

In 1978, Sir Alex took the spot at Aberdeen, a prominent Scottish club. Despite a shaky start, he guided them to a Scottish league win in 1980. Known for his strict management style, Fergie fostered unity among the Aberdeen players. In 1983, they secured the European Winners' Cup and followed it up with a victory at the European Super Cup. Ferguson's success continued, and by the mid-80s, he was also managing the Scottish national team.

Ferguson chose Manchester United over other offers and quickly improved the struggling team from 21st to 11th place in his first season. The following season, with new signings and emerging talents like Giggs, Keane, the Nevilles, Scholes, and Beckham, they secured second place.

The turning point came with a talented young squad, achieving the Treble in the 1998-99 season. More successes followed before United's stars aged, prompting Ferguson to bring in fresh talent including future greats Ferdinand, Ronaldo, and Rooney. In 2006, this new squad won the Champions League, marking Ferguson's second triumph.

Sir Alex Ferguson's earnings

Reportedly, Sir Alex Ferguson is still making $293,000 a week despite retiring from Manchester United, thanks to investments, a book deal, public appearances, and his role as an ambassador at Old Trafford. It's estimated that he earns around $2.4 million annually from Manchester United, for about 20 days of work.

Alex Ferguson owns a $2.8 million home in Cheshire, England, which gained media attention when he expressed concerns about his neighbor's development plans. The neighbors intended to build a large mansion that Fergie believed would encroach on his land and affect his quality of life. Despite a heated legal battle, it was announced in 2020 that the local council had approved the neighbor's plans, much to Ferguson's frustration.

Alexander Chapman Ferguson was born on December 31, 1941, in Govan, Glasgow, Scotland. Growing up with a younger brother, Alex developed a passion for soccer at an early age. After marrying his wife Cathy, the couple had three children, including twins.

Ferguson faced controversies throughout his career, one involving Gordon Strachan, a player at Aberdeen who later played for him at Manchester United. Their relationship soured, leading to Strachan's move to Leeds, where he helped defeat Manchester United in 1992, winning the Premier League. Over time, they became enemies, with Ferguson often calling Strachan deceptive.

Ferguson also clashed with David Beckham during his Manchester United tenure. Beckham accused Ferguson of kicking a boot at him during a halftime argument, leading to a strained relationship and Beckham's eventual move to Real Madrid.

Ferguson received fines and bans from the FA over the years. These included fines for verbal abuse, insulting referees, and suggesting referees were unfit.

Why is Alex Ferguson called 'Sir'?

Sir Alex Ferguson was knighted by the British Empire in 1999 for his historic contributions to the sport of football.

What made Sir Alex Ferguson a good manager?

Sir Alex Ferguson was one of the greatest managers. He was well-known for his remarkable man-management skills and getting the best out of his players.

