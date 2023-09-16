What Is Singer-Songwriter Sheryl Crow’s Net Worth?

Name Sheryl Crow Net Worth $70 Million Salary $6 million Annual Income $10 million+ Sources of Income Singer, Acting, Composition and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 11, 1962 Age 61 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Musician, Music Teacher, Artist, Actor, Record producer, Composer, Film Score Composer, Voice Actor, Music artist

Also Read: From Giorgio Armani To Ralph Lauren, 10 Richest Fashion Designers In The World

Sheryl Crow, the multi-talented American singer-songwriter and musician, has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Throughout her career, Crow has collaborated with legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Sting, Tina Turner and Bob Dylanz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Crow (@sherylcrow)

Sheryl Crow has sold over 50 million records worldwide. Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: What Is King of Latin Pop Enrique Iglesias’ Net Worth?

One of the primary sources of Sheryl Crow's income is her illustrious music career. With over 50 million records sold worldwide, Crow's albums, hit singles and global tours have consistently topped the charts and filled concert venues. Her genre-spanning versatility, ranging from pop and rock to country, has resonated with audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as a music industry powerhouse. Beyond music, she has ventured into acting with notable roles in films like "The Minus Man" and appearances in popular television series including "One Tree Hill" and "30 Rock." In addition to her music and acting career, Crow has ventured into the realm of authorship. Her cookbook, "More Than 100 Delicious Recipes Inspired by the Seasons," became a best-seller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Crow (@sherylcrow)

Also Read: What is 'The Silence of the Lambs' Star Jodie Foster's Net Worth?

Sheryl Crow's earnings have been substantially fueled by her music career, with an estimated annual income exceeding $6 million. Her singing and songwriting have produced chart-topping hits and numerous record sales.

Crow has leveraged her fame and talent to secure lucrative brand endorsement deals. Partnerships with renowned brands like Best Buy, Got Milk, AARP Services Inc., NASCAR, GAP Clothing and more have not only added to her income but also solidified her status as a marketable celebrity.

Sheryl Crow in Concert at the Auditorium Theatre, United States | Getty Images | Lyle A. Waisman

Sheryl Crow's financial success is evident in her impressive real estate portfolio. In the late 90s, she secured a sprawling 10-acre estate in Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon area for $5.3 million. This vast compound includes a main house, two guest houses, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a library, a wine cellar, an inviting outdoor fireplace, a picturesque pool area, high open-beam ceilings, and elegant hardwood floors.

In 2001, Crow made a significant investment in a 49.5-acre property in Nashville's suburbs. In 2003, she purchased a property in Rosa Beach, Florida, for $1 million. In 2007, Crow added to her holdings with the purchase of Cross Creek Farm, a remarkable 146-acre property south of Nashville, complete with a functional farm. In 2015, she acquired a property near Nashville, a 4,500-square-foot residence for $1.2 million.

Crow's notable car of choice is a white 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL convertible.

Sheryl Crow joins Michael Jackson on stage on his BAD tour at Wembley Stadium | Getty Images | Photo by Pete Still

Instagram 512K Facebook 2M Twitter 348.4K

Sheryl Crow at Torhout/Werchter Festival, Torhout, Belgium | Getty Images | Photo by Gie Knaeps

Sheryl Crow, born on February 11, 1962, in Kennett, Missouri, has lived a multifaceted life marked by both personal and professional achievements. Raised in a Presbyterian household with three siblings, she demonstrated early interests in music and sports. After graduating from the University of Missouri's School of Music, where she studied music composition, performance, and education, Crow embarked on a journey that would lead her to become a renowned artist in the music industry.

Sheryl Crow's illustrious career has won numerous prestigious awards. Some of her most notable awards include:

Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1995 for "All I Wanna Do"

Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1995

Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 1999 and 1997 for "The Globe Sessions" and "Sheryl Crow" respectively

Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1995 for "All I Wanna Do"

Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, with multiple wins spanning years such as 2003, 2001 and 2000

Glamour Woman of the Year Award in 2000

American Music Award for Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock in 2004 and 2003

Academy of Country Music Award for Music Event of the Year in 2007 for "Building Bridges"

Brit Award for International Female Solo Artist in 1997

American Music Award for Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary in 2004

People's Choice Award for Favorite Remake in 2005 for "The First Cut Is the Deepest"

Clio Music Impact Award in 2019

How many awards has Sheryl Crow won?

Crow has won 16 awards from 51 nominations.

How many times was Sheryl Crow married?

Sheryl Crow, 60, is grateful that she never got married.

Did Sheryl Crow have a baby?

She has two sons, Wyatt Steven Crow and Levi James Crow.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Wolverine' Star Hugh Jackman's Net Worth?

He Is 'Asia's Richest Person'; How Rich Is Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani?