Australian actor Simon Baker became a Hollywood sensation as part of the initial Australian wave that included stars like Hugh Jackman and Cate Blanchett. He's graced both supporting and lead roles in various projects, such as "L.A. Confidential," "The Devil Wears Prada," and notably, "The Mentalist" where his portrayal of Patrick Jane shot him to international stardom. This series ran for an impressive seven seasons, totaling 151 episodes, and solidified his position as one of the world's top-earning TV actors. To add to his accomplishments, Simon Baker's net worth is estimated at $40 million.

Salary from "The Mentalist"

Back in 2009, he was pulling in a hefty paycheck of $250,000 for each episode he did in the TV series "The Mentalist," which was running from 2009 to 2010. In 2013, his earnings went through the roof as he raked in a whopping $10,100,000 for his gig on "The Mentalist." The next year, 2014, he was still riding high. For the seventh season of "The Mentalist," he was earning $350,000 per episode.

Endorsements

Baker has been featured in ads for companies like Samsung, NZ Bank, Longines, and Givenchy.

Back in 2015, it came to light that Simon Baker had invested a whopping $6.5 million in a brand-new property located in Bondi Beach, Australia. Before this, Simon and his wife Rebecca Rigg had owned a terrace in Paddington which they sold in 2007 for $3.3 million. In 2014, they took a step up by purchasing a smaller Bondi home for $2.63 million. However, it seems this cozy home didn't quite meet their standards, as they made a significant upgrade to the $6.5 million property just a year later. In 2016, Simon decided to part ways with an unnecessary penthouse in Sydney, which he sold for $3.5 million in Australian dollars. As if that weren't enough, the couple also possesses another home in Nashua, Australia, valued at $1.5 million. But Simon's property portfolio doesn't stop there – he also owns a 4,755-square-foot residence in Santa Monica that he acquired back in 2007 for $4.65 million.

Simon Lucas Baker came into the world on July 30, 1969, in Launceston, Tasmania, Australia. His childhood played out in the charming coastal town of Ballina, nestled in the Northern Rivers of New South Wales. Back in his younger years, Simon was affectionately known as "Smiley." The year 1998 marked a significant chapter in his life as he tied the knot with Rebecca Rigg, an Australian actress. Together, they've welcomed three children into their family, creating a meaningful journey together.

What is Simon Baker doing now in 2023?

Simon Baker is currently working for Ivan Sen's outback film noir "Limbo".

What is Simon Baker best known for?

Simon is best known for his lead role in the CBS television series "The Mentalist" as Patrick Jane and as Nicholas Fallin in "The Guardian".

Why did Simon Baker stop acting?

He hasn't stopped acting but has become choosier with roles.

