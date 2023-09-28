Name Kristin Davis Net Worth $35 Million Salary $1 Million Gender Female DOB Feb 24, 1965 Age 58 Nationality American Profession Actor, voice actor

Best known for her part in the iconic TV show "Sex and the City" apart from a stint in films, American actress Kristin Davis has amassed a $35 million net worth in a 36-year career. The TV star, who prioritizes her family and environmental causes now, also played a part in other shows such as "Melrose Place," apart from small appearances in "Seinfeld" and "FRIENDS." She recently made a comeback as Charlotte York for the "Sex and the City" spinoff "And Just Like That." For her work with orphaned elephants, she was recently named Conservationist of the Year by The Perfect World Foundation, as per CelebrityKind. “When I was a little child I loved elephants.

Kristin Davis on location for 'And Just Like That'/ Gotham/Getty Images

What are Kristin Davis's sources of income?

Davis' role in "Sex and the City" has accounted for most of the earnings during her career, and the salary for that show gradually increased as the series grew in popularity.

Kristin Davis' salary

By the 5th season, she was making $350,000 per episode, a rate that continued until the show's conclusion. For the first "Sex and the City" film, she received $3 million, which was lower than what other stars like Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker received at $7 million and $13 million respectively. But Davis' salary jumped to $4 million for the sequel, "Sex and the City 2." In the 10-episode series revival, "And Just Like That" Kristin earned an impressive $1 million per episode.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker attending the "Sex and The City" 25th Anniversary Party/ Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Brand endorsement deals

In 2004, Kristin Davis took on the role of a celebrity spokesperson for the cosmetics brand Maybelline. Additionally, she ventured into the world of fashion by designing a collection of women's clothing and accessories for Belk, the largest privately owned department store franchise in the United States. This fashion line made its debut in 2008. Unfortunately, in 2009, Belk made the decision to discontinue the fashion line due to the recession that hit business during that time.

Kristin Davis is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." / Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Social media following

In 1998, Kristin Davis acquired a 4000-square-foot property in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood for $700,000. Over the years, Davis undertook renovations on the property, before eventually listing it for sale at $3 million in 2019, but sold it for $2.45 million in 2020. In 2018, Davis invested just under $5.3 million in a property constructed in the 1980s, characterized by a postmodern aesthetic.

Born on February 23, 1965, in Boulder, Colorado, Kristin Davis' parents parted ways when she was just an infant. In 2011, Kristin Davis welcomed her first adopted child into her family, and she expanded her family further in 2018 by adopting a second child. Currently, the family resides in Los Angeles.

Does Kristin Davis have children?

Yes, Davis has 2 children—Gemma Rose Davis and Wilson.

What award has Kristin Davis won for conservation?

She has been awarded one of the world’s most prestigious conservation awards, The Perfect World Foundation Award 2023.

Why is Kristin Davis so famous?

She is known for playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO romantic comedy series "Sex and the City."

