Seth Rogen, the multi-talented Canadian entertainer known for his comedy and roles in films, boasts a substantial net worth of $80 million. Rogen's improvisational style results in authentic and one-of-a-kind performances on screen, and he's equally adept as a stand-up comedian. Beyond showbiz, Rogen stands out for his firm political acitivism and charity.

This Canadian comedian showcased his acting versatility in films like "Steve Jobs" (2015) and "The Fabelmans" (2022), as well as the TV miniseries "Pam & Tommy" (2022). His performances garnered critical acclaim, along with Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

What are Seth Rogen's sources of income?

Although he is known for comedy, acting remains the main source of income for Rogen. His current salary details aren't publicly available, but Forbes did report that he received $6.5 million upfront and $17 million in pre-tax earnings for his role in "The Interview" in 2015.

Seth Rogen took on the role of the beloved warthog Pumbaa in the remake of Disney's classic "The Lion King."

Seth Rogen provided the voice for Mantis, a member of the Furious Five, in the "Kung Fu Panda" series. While Angelina Jolie earned an estimated $15 to $20 million for her role as Tigress, it's unclear whether Rogen received a similar amount for his voice role.

Real estate and other assets

Seth Rogen made several real estate moves in West Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills, including the purchase of a property in West Hollywood for $1.65 million, before listing it for sale in October 2020 for $2.12 million. In 2012, he bought another West Hollywood home for $1.1 million, which he put on the market in early 2020 for $1.7 million. Seth purchased a different property in the same neighborhood for $1.9 million. He also owns a sprawling compound in the Hollywood Hills, assembled over several transactions, with a total expenditure of $11 million.

Social media reach

Personal life

Rogen was born in Vancouver, Canada, on April 15, 1982, to a Jewish family. He started dating Lauren Miller in 2004 while working on "Da Ali G Show," and they got married in 2011.

