This server's hairstyle theory to earn big tips might just be a winner

While there is no scientific backing for the TikTok creator's experiment, it is highly entertaining

As more Americans are trying to avoid or minimize tipping, servers are having to fight for every penny. While many have tried conventional methods of providing excellent service, one server tried a different approach. According to Sam McCall's (@sammccall0) server hair theory, different hairstyles can impact the server’s tips. She has made a video series where she tries out different hairstyles to see how much money she takes home each day.

Screenshots from the videos | TikTok | @sammccall0

In the video series, Sam has tried different hairstyles and each time she ended up with varying amounts of money. On the first day of the trial, Sam put on a bandana to see how much money she could make in tips. She made a total of $310, which her viewers thought was pretty decent.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sammccall0

On the second day of the experiment, Sam tried the classic Dutch braids. The childlike hairstyle aided Sam in earning a whopping $428 for the day. While there are two more hairstyles tested in the series, this was the most lucrative so far for Sam.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sammccall0

On the third day of testing the theory, Sam went with a messy bun behind the head. The classic server’s look helped Sam make $392. While it wasn’t the top earner, it was the most successful one on TikTok. The video with the messy bun fetched over a million views propelling Sam into the viral territory.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sammccall0

On day four, Sam put in a little more effort than on day 3. She straightened up her hair to do a classic half-up and half-down hairstyle. Her efforts seemed to pay off as she made the highest amount of all days, as her day-end earnings stood at $465. While Sam’s theory isn’t scientific and her income may differ due to other factors, the experiment is turning out to be a huge entertainer for her audience.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sammccall0

Several users demanded she try different hairstyles and some even suggesting shaving. “day 5:bald,” wrote one user @chay_baku2. However, Sam took it all in good spirit and posted a video trying on the bald look for her experiment.

Sam’s viewers were more than impressed by the results of her experiments and many were shocked to see how much servers could make. “I have got to get back into serving again! I am a manager, working myself to death for $1,000 every two weeks,” @shannonmmonahan wrote.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @thinkjerm

Meanwhile, several users took Sam’s experiment literally and tried to apply science to it. “I think a more accurate metric might be using one hairstyle per week. That way you account for the fluctuations in tips throughout the week and don't falsely attribute it to the hairstyle, advised another user, @thewindcarriesmymessage on one of Sam’s videos.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @aidenpettinger053

Going by Sam’s content it seems like she may continue experimenting with different entertaining hairstyles in the future as well.

For more such experimental videos, vlogs, server content, and more, follow Sam McCall (@sammccall0) on TikTok.