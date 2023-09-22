Name Ted Cruz Net Worth $4 Million Salary $174 Thousand Gender Male DOB Dec 22, 1970 Age 52 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Solicitor, Lawyer, Politician

Ted Cruz, the junior U.S. Senator representing Texas, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. A prominent figure in American politics, Cruz emerged as the second-place contender for the 2016 Republican Presidential Nomination. While initially pursuing a career in law, Ted Cruz eventually transitioned into the realm of politics.

Earnings as a Senator

Ted Cruz held a position as a professor at the University of Texas Law School before his tenure as a Senator. In his role as a Senator, he receives an annual salary of $174,000. During his 2018 Senate campaign against Beto O'Rourke, Ted Cruz and his wife estimated their net worth to fall within the range of $2 to $5 million. Their wealth is primarily composed of stocks, mutual funds, and a retirement plan stemming from his previous law firm. They also acknowledged liabilities amounting to at least $1 million. In terms of financial contributions to the family, Heidi, Ted's wife, serves as the likely primary breadwinner, given her position as a managing director at investment bank Goldman Sachs, although her exact salary remains undisclosed.

Apart from his family's financial support, Ted Cruz has received substantial backing from the gun lobby, notably the National Rifle Association. At the time of writing, he has garnered $442,000 in contributions from gun rights groups, whether directly or through political action committees (PACs). This figure significantly increases when considering indirect contributions, such as funding for attack ads against political opponents.

Stocks and Bonds

As of a 2018 report, the vast majority of Ted and Heidi Cruz's assets are invested in stocks and bonds, some of which are valued in the millions, including holdings in a BlackRock fund. In the year 2017 alone, Ted Cruz received a substantial income of over $33,000 from dividends and interest. Additionally, he derives financial gains from mutual funds and his retirement plan from his former law firm.

Debts

Ted and Heidi Cruz have openly stated that they invested their life savings in Ted's successful 2012 Senatorial campaign. To support this endeavor, Ted Cruz secured a personal loan of $1.2 million. Further insight into Ted Cruz's financial situation emerged during his 2016 presidential campaign. Documentation revealed that he carried a debt ranging from $100,000 to $250,000 owed to Goldman Sachs.

Ted and Heidi Cruz possess real estate in Houston, but the precise value of their home remains undisclosed. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that the average house price in Houston hovers around $300,000. In the past, Heidi Cruz voiced concerns about their financial capacity to acquire a second home, despite it being a long-term aspiration. She also expressed frustration about having to work extensive 70-hour weeks at Goldman Sachs to financially support her family and her husband.

Rafael Edward Cruz, known as Ted Cruz, was born on December 22, 1970, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. His birthplace in Canada was a result of his American-born mother and Cuban-born father running an oil drilling company in Calgary during that period. Following his birth, Cruz's parents experienced an on-and-off relationship, culminating in their divorce in 1997. Ted Cruz also has two half-sisters from his father's prior marriage. He has been married to Heidi Cruz since 2001, and together they have two daughters.

Is Ted Cruz married with children?

Cruz is married to his wife Heidi, and together the couple have two children.

What is the net worth of Senator Ted Cruz?

Senator Ted Cruz has a net worth of $4 million.

What was Ted Cruz's profession before he became a Senator?

Ted Cruz held a position as a professor at the University of Texas Law School.

