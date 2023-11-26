Name Schoolboy Q Net Worth $6 Million Source of Income Music DOB Oct 26, 1986 Age 37 years Gender Male Profession Rapper Nationality American

Member of the hip-hop crew Black Hippy who frequently collaborates with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock, rapper Schoolboy Q has amassed a $6 million net worth in a short span of time. Born Quincy Matthew Hanley on October 26, 1986, in Wiesbaden, West Germany, Schoolboy Q is an American rapper known for albums including "Setbacks" (2011), "Habits & Contradictions" (2012), "Oxymoron" (2014), "Blank Face LP" (2016), and "Crash Talk" (2019). After starting his journey with Top Dawg Entertainment in 2009, Schoolboy Q gained prominence after signing a pact with Interscope Records. But before bagging deals, he had already made waves with a mixtape in 2008, that set the tone for his career.

Schoolboy Q/GettyImages/ Photo by Roy Rochlin

Schoolboy Q's income is mainly derived from album sales, concert tours, and collaborations. The album "Oxymoron" marked his major label debut, achieving Platinum status and topping multiple charts. He is also renowned for hit singles like "Collard Greens" and "Man of the Year."

In 2017, Schoolboy Q invested $3 million in a luxurious 6,819-square-foot home in Calabasas, California. This impressive property includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wrought-iron staircase, a walk-in pantry, a guesthouse, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

Schoolboy Q is a father to two daughters, and his first child Joy has also been featured in his music videos, and even appeared on the cover of his major-label debut album, "Oxymoron." Schoolboy Q, formerly a drug user, battled addiction to substances such as Xanax, Percocet, and lean. After reaching 250 lbs and being influenced by Mac Miller's passing, he decided to get sober in 2019. An avid golfer since 2018, Schoolboy Q even participated in the PGA tour's 2022 AT&T Pebble Pro-AM. He is a fan of the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco 49ers.

5 Grammy Nominations

3 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

London Pop Award

BET Award Nominations

BET Hip Hop Award Nominations

MTV Video Music Award Nomination

Schoolboy Q/GettyImages/Photo by Scott Dudelson

What are Schoolboy Q's main sources of income?

Schoolboy Q's income primarily comes from his successful music career, including album sales, concert tours, and collaborations.

What are Schoolboy Q's total assets?

In 2017, Schoolboy Q invested $3 million in a luxurious home in Calabasas, California.

What awards and nominations has Schoolboy Q received?

Schoolboy Q has received five Grammy nominations, three BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, a London Pop Award, BET Award nominations, BET Hip Hop Award nominations, and an MTV Video Music Award nomination.

Which are Schoolboy Q's notable singles?

Schoolboy Q is known for hit singles like "Collard Greens" and "Man of the Year."

What are Schoolboy Q's notable albums?

Schoolboy Q's notable albums include "Setbacks" (2011), "Habits & Contradictions" (2012), "Oxymoron" (2014), "Blank Face LP" (2016), and "Crash Talk" (2019).