She is the Queen of Sci-Fi and Darling of Brands; What Is Scarlet Johansson's Net Worth?

Scarlett Johansson, famous as the iconic Agent Romanoff aka Black Widow in "The Avengers" franchise, has a vast and dedicated fan base. The acclaimed American actress has acquired an impressive net worth of $165 million as of August 2023, per various sources. With a career spanning various genres and marked by exceptional talent, she has emerged as one of Hollywood's highest-paid and most successful stars. She stunned all with "Lucy" and then touched hearts with "She". Her captivating performances have solidified her place in the entertainment industry and translated into substantial financial success as well.

Johansson earns a significant portion of her income from her roles in films and television shows. She is renowned for her versatile roles, with her films collectively grossing over $14.3 billion worldwide. Johansson capitalizes on her popularity through lucrative brand endorsements, contributing substantially to her financial portfolio.

Between 2017 and 2018, her combined income from films and lucrative endorsement deals reached a staggering $40 million, firmly establishing her as the highest-paid actress in the industry. In the subsequent year, from 2018 to 2019, her earnings surged to an impressive $55 million, showcasing her consistent ability to command substantial compensation for her work.

Her career trajectory includes notable film roles that have contributed significantly to her income. Johansson earned $400,000 for her role in the film "Iron Man 2." The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) played a pivotal role in propelling her earnings to new heights. Her portrayal of Black Widow in various MCU films, including a standalone film, earned her a total of $60 to $75 million.

Scarlett Johansson has partnered with renowned brands like Calvin Klein and Loreal, making her a sought-after figure in the fashion and beauty industry. Her association with Calvin Klein earned her a remarkable $1 million while her collaboration with Loreal added an impressive $3 million to her earnings. She makes $10-$20 million annually from endorsements alone.

One of her notable investments is a secluded upstate New York home that she bought for $4 million in 2018. This spacious retreat provides her with a tranquil escape from the bustling city life, underlining her appreciation for both privacy and comfort.

In addition to her New York residence, Johansson's real estate portfolio includes several properties across different locations. Her Manhattan apartment acquired for $2.1 million reflects her cosmopolitan lifestyle. Notably, she also invested in a 1.5-acre property in Amagansett, New York, and has a $4 million Los Angeles residence nestled in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Johansson's car collection includes a powerful Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 AMG, a timeless 2012 AUDI Q5, a stylish Maserati Quattroporte and a classic Mercedes E-Class.

Scarlett Johansson’s net worth over the years

2023 $ 165 million 2022 $ 180 million 2021 $ 170 million 2020 $ 160 million 2019 $ 150 million

Scarlett Johansson was born on November 22, 1984, in Manhattan, New York. Growing up with a twin brother and two older siblings, she was exposed to the world of entertainment from a young age. She embarked on her acting journey early, attending the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and the Professional Children's School. Johansson's debut in the 1994 film "North" marked the beginning of her remarkable career in the entertainment industry.

Her film career took off with roles in movies like "The Horse Whisperer" (1998), where she portrayed a traumatized young girl and showcased her remarkable talent. However, it was her breakthrough role in the 2003 critically acclaimed film "Lost in Translation" that positioned her as one of Hollywood's most promising stars and paved the way for films like "Girl with a Pearl Earring," "Match Point," "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and "Her."

Scarlett Johansson has been honored with prestigious awards, including a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in "A View from the Bridge." She has received nominations for both Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for her roles in films such as "Lost in Translation," "Girl with a Pearl Earring" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." Johansson's portrayal of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made her a beloved and iconic figure.

Does Scarlett Johansson have kids?

Scarlett Johansson is a proud mom of two. She shares her 8-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac and one-year-old Cosmo with her current husband, Colin Jost.

Does Scarlett Johansson have a twin brother?

Yes, Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother, Hunter Johansson.