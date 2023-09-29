Name Sally Field Net worth $50 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, directing, music, writing, production DOB November 6, 1946 Age 76 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, singer, director, producer, screenwriter,

Also Read: What Is Comedy Legend, Actor Chevy Chase's Net Worth?

Actress, singer, director, producer, screenwriter and 2023's SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Sally Field has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Field rose to prominence with roles in "Gidget" and "The Flying Nun." She has an illustrious career that spans six decades. Field has played several Academy Award and Primetime Emmy Award-winning roles in films like "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Forrest Gump" and more. She has also worked as a director for the feature film, "Beautiful" and episodes of the hit television series "ER".

Sally Field poses for a portrait in December 1980 | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Rapoport

Field made a mere $500 per week at the start of her career with "Gidget.” However, it rose to $4,500 per episode for her work in “The Flying Nun.” She worked in about 82 episodes of the show, making an estimated $370,000 from the series which would be $3.4 million in today's dollars, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: Patricia Heaton’s Role in ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Catapulted Her to Fame; What’s Her Net Worth Now?

For the early seasons of "Brothers & Sisters," Field made an estimated $100,000 per episode, and by the time she became an executive producer of the show, her all-in salary was $200,000 per episode. While much of her salary for films is not publicly available, the publication reports that Field was paid $1.5 million for her work in the critically acclaimed drama, “Places in the Heart.” Further, Field earned about $400,000 for the film "Norma Rae," as per The Richest.

Also Read: What Is Actress, Producer, and Social Activist Marlo Thomas' Net Worth

Field owned a house in Malibu, California, which she sold in 2011 for $5.51 million after listing it for $6.95 million in 2011. The property with 6,000 square feet of living space, a swimming pool, and tennis courts sat on almost 3 acres of secluded land.

A year later, Field scooped up a luxurious property in the coveted neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles for $2.3 million. With 2,800 square feet of living space, the property features a spa bathtub and stunning views of the canyons and the city.

Instagram 22.1K Twitter 156.5K Facebook 524K

Field got married to Steven Craig in 1968 and the couple had two sons Peter Craig and Eli Craig over the course of their marriage. They divorced in 1975 and she got involved with actor Burt Reynolds. After her split with Reynolds, she married film producer Alan Greisman and the couple have a son, Samuel Greisman. Field and Greisman divorced in 1994.

Sally Field and her husband Alan Greisman | Getty Images | Photo by Darlene Hammond

2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Winner Life Achievement Award

1985 Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role For “Places in the Heart”

1980 Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role For “Norma Rae”

2007 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series For “Brothers & Sisters”

2001 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series For “ER”

1977 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special For “Sybil”

1985 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama For “Places in the Heart”

1980 Golden Globe: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama For “Norma Rae”

2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series For “Brothers & Sisters”

2008 OFTA Television Award: Best Actress in a Drama Series For “Brothers & Sisters”

2001 OFTA Television Award: Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series For “ER”

2012 Women Film Critics Circle AwardsWinner Acting and Activism Award

How old is Sally Field?

Sally Field is 76 years old.

Did Sally Field love Burt Reynolds?

As per an interview with the New York Post, Field admits that Burt Reynolds 'invented' the story that she was in love with him and she believes he was not good for her.

Is Sally Field still married?

Sally Field has been married twice, first to Steven Craig from 1968 to 1973 and then to film producer Alan Greisman from 1984 to 1994.

What is Sally Field’s net worth?

Sally Field has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is YouTuber, Inventor and Educator Mark Rober's Net Worth?

What Is 'King of Latin Pop' Ricky Martin's Net Worth?