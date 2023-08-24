Name Ron DeSantis Net Worth $1 Million (estimated) Salary $141,400 per year Sources of Income Salary As a Member of the United States Congress Gender Male Date of Birth September 14, 1978 Age 44 Years Nationality American Profession Politician

What is Ron DeSantis' net worth?

Ron DeSantis, an American politician and attorney best known for serving as the Governor of Florida since 2019, has a net worth of $1 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. DeSantis was worth a mere $320,000, even less than an average American citizen, but his net worth tripled after a $2 million advance payment for his book.

DeSantis ran in the Republican primary for Florida's 6th congressional district in 2012 and won. During his tenure, he co-founded the Freedom Caucus, which was a conservative congressional voting bloc. In 2015, DeSantis ran for US Senate but soon dropped out of the race.

Ron Santis mainly earns his income from his salary as Florida's governor, and supplements it with royalties on his book called, "Dreams from Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama"

Ron DeSantis' Salary

DeSantis earns a cool $141,400 per year for serving as the governor of Florida, and reported an income of $1,250,000 in his 2022 statement, after adding the advance for his book, as per CNN Politics.

After months of speculation, DeSantis announced back in May that he is formally running for president, by remarking that he felt that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

DeSantis, like any other governor, lives in a mansion provided by the government, but according to CA Knowledge, he owns a 7,000-square-foot property in Jacksonville, Florida, which he bought for $8 million. The house's current market value is somewhere around $22 million. DeSantis also has an extensive car collection that includes Lexus ES, Chevrolet El Camino SS 1970, Audi RS Q8, Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 1965, and 1961-Jaguar E-Type.

Ron Desantis was born on September 14, 1978, in Jacksonville, Florida. He moved around with his family as a child and later settled in Dunedin. He attended the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and also Dunedin High School, before heading to Yale University, where he studied history and captained the varsity baseball team. He later graduated from Harvard Law School in 2005 and became an officer in the US Navy while he was at law school. DeSantis worked as commander of a Joint Task Force, and was assigned to SEAL Team One sent to Iraq. DeSantis is married to former news and television host Casey Black, and they have had three children together.

Did Ron DeSantis go to Harvard?

Yes, he went to Harvard Law School.

Did Ron Desantis serve in the military?

Yes, he served in the US Navy.

Did Ron Desantis serve in Iraq?

Yes, he did go to Iraq when he was serving in the Navy.

