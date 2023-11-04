Name Robert Kardashian Net Worth $10 Million Salary $75,000 Annual Income $5 Million Source of Income Business, legal practice DOB Feb 22, 1944 DOD Sep 30, 2003 Gender Male Profession Lawyer, businessperson Nationality American

Also Read: Actor Kevin Kline has Delivered Pivotal Performances From Stage to Screen; Here's His Net Worth

Known through his children including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, an American attorney and businessman who left behind a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death. When adjusted for inflation, this equates to roughly $25 million today. Robert was the patriarch of the Kardashian family and laid the foundation for the fame and fortune that later propelled his wife, Kris Jenner, and his children into the limelight. Beyond his association with the Kardashian name, he had a long and successful career in law and was involved in various business ventures and entrepreneurial projects.

Robert Kardashian and his daughter Kim Kardashian stand outside of her private high school, Marymount High School in Los Angeles, 1996/ Jim Heimann Collection/Getty Images

Robert Kardashian's wealth primarily stemmed from two major sources: his legal career and entrepreneurial endeavors. After earning a law degree, he practiced law for around a decade before shifting his focus to the business world as a publisher. During his legal career, Robert made a comfortable living, although it was relatively uneventful compared to his later exploits.

Also Read: Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Also Has an Eye for Lucrative Investments; Here's His Net Worth

Robert Kardashian's entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found "Radio & Records," a trade publication, in 1973, which he later sold for a substantial profit in 1979. He was also a pioneer in showbiz, introducing the concept of playing music as filler in movie theaters, a venture that proved to be lucrative. He started a company called Movie Tunes based on this idea.

Also Read: Bitcoin's Mysterious Creator or Creators Identify as Satoshi Nakamoto; Here's Their Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

Later, he teamed up with his college friend, O.J. Simpson, to launch a frozen yogurt company called Juice, Inc. This partnership also led to the creation of a music video production company, Concert Cinema. These ventures not only contributed to his wealth but also solidified his friendship with O.J. Simpson.

Year Earnings 2021 $24 Million 2022 $16 Million 2023 $10 Million

Robert Kardashian's personal life was marked by his marriage to Kris Houghton, who later became Kris Jenner. The couple had four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. Their marriage lasted for 13 years before ending in a divorce. After the divorce, Robert Kardashian was briefly engaged to Denice Shakarian Halicki and later married Jan Ashley, but that marriage was eventually annulled. His final marriage was to Ellen Pierson in 2003, just six weeks before his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

What was Robert Kardashian's most famous involvement?

Robert Kardashian is most renowned for his role as one of O.J. Simpson's defense attorneys during the O.J. Simpson trial.

How did Robert Kardashian amass his wealth?

His wealth was primarily accumulated through his legal career and entrepreneurial ventures in various business industries.

What is Robert Kardashian's legacy?

Robert Kardashian laid the foundation for the Kardashian family's fame and fortune, ultimately leading to the creation of the popular reality TV series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

More from MARKETREALIST

Kathleen Kennedy is the Force Behind the 'Star Wars' Franchise; Here's Her Net Worth

Tommy Wiseau Became Famous for Making the Worst Movie in the World; Here's His Net Worth