Robbie Williams Once Set a World Record By Selling 1.6 Million Concert Tickets in a Day; What’s His Net Worth Now?

British musician Robbie Williams is one of the top-selling artists with over 75 million records sold worldwide. He set a world record by selling 1.6 million concert tickets in one day. In the 1990s, he was part of the successful boy band Take That, but he hit it big with his solo career that began in 1996. His first solo album, "Life thru a Lens" (1997), had the famous song "Angels." It marked the start of a solo career that was both popular and praised by critics. He is worth $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

30-year-old musical journey

Robbie Williams has been a prominent figure in the music industry for more than three decades. He began his journey at the age of 16 in 1990 when he joined the popular boy band Take That. After leaving the band in 1995, he pursued a solo career that has seen the release of 12 studio albums. Williams' achievements extend beyond record deals. He set a record for the most concert tickets sold in a single day with 1.6 million tickets.

EMI contract

A defining moment in his career came in 2002 when he inked a monumental deal with EMI for £80 million (roughly $150 million at the time), making it one of the most substantial music contracts ever. This agreement spanned multiple albums and included provisions for profit-sharing in areas like touring and merchandising. This deal earned him the distinction of having the largest record deal in British music history at that time.

While this deal was a major success for Williams, it occurred during a period when the music industry was grappling with challenges like digital piracy and declining album sales. EMI's decision to invest heavily in Williams reflected a significant risk given the evolving landscape of the music business. The contract sparked extensive discussions and analysis in the media and the music industry, shedding light on the changing dynamics of record contracts and artist compensation in the early 21st century.

Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary, "Robbie Williams", explores the highs and lows of his long music career, spanning over 30 years. The four-part documentary dropped on Netflix on November 8. It has the never-seen-before footage from his past, interviews with Robbie himself, and a look at his life today with his wife Ayda Field, and their four children, per Yahoo!Finance.

Other ventures

Over time, Williams has undertaken various ventures that are believed to have contributed to his financial success. In 2005, he lent his voice to the character Dougal in "The Magic Roundabout" adaptation. He has authored multiple books and in 2018, served as a judge on "The X Factor" alongside wife Ayda Field. Williams has also ventured into the gaming world with his own karaoke video game and contributed to the song 'It's Only Us' for the FIFA video game in 1999.

Robbie Williams owns quite a collection of luxurious homes worldwide, especially in England and Los Angeles. Back in 2002, as he was launching his solo career, he bought a property in Beverly Hills for $5.45 million. Fast forward to 2017, he sold it for almost $10 million. In 2015, Robbie upgraded to a much larger compound in Beverly Hills, dropping a whopping $32 million. This massive residence boasts 25,000 square feet, an 11-car garage, an orchard, and 22 bathrooms. Interestingly, rapper Drake reportedly bought it from Williams in March 2022 for $70 million.

In 2016, Williams invested $22 million in a London mansion with a staggering 46 bedrooms. Then, in July 2018, he spent $21 million on a Malibu mansion. Surprisingly, he quickly sold it for $28 million, making a profit of over $7 million in a short period. March 2022 was a busy month for Williams. After selling his Beverly Hills mansion to Drake, he bought a new one in LA's Holmby Hills neighborhood for $49.5 million. This new property spans 19,000 square feet and sits on two acres.

Port Vale

In 2006, Robbie Williams invested £260,000 (approximately $319,000 today) to buy shares in his beloved soccer club, Port Vale, becoming its largest shareholder and de facto owner. Unfortunately, the club faced financial difficulties in the following years, leading to Williams essentially losing the entire investment.

Born on February 13, 1974, in Stoke-On-Trent, England, Robert Peter Williams, commonly known as Robbie Williams, grew up in a family where his parents managed a pub. In 2006, Williams was dating Ayda Field, an American actress and the couple tied the knot in 2010. They have welcomed four children into their family.

How much does Robbie Williams earn a year?

In 2017, Williams made a whopping £17 million ($20.86 million) from one of his successful tours. Some reports even say he gets £54,000 ($66,275.55) for every live music show he does.

What is Robbie Williams' biggest hit song?

In 1997, Robbie released his first album 'Life Thru a Lens'. The album included the single, 'Angels' which is still his best-selling single of all time.

How many albums does Robbie Williams have?

Williams has released 12 studio albums since 1997, including a Christmas album, "Life thru a Lens" (1997).