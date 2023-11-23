Name Richard Sherman Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth March 30, 1988 Age 35 Years Gender Male Profession Football player Nationality United States of America

Richard Sherman, the celebrated American football player, has not only left an indelible mark on the NFL through his athletic prowess but has also amassed substantial wealth over the course of his illustrious career. With an estimated net worth of around $40 million, he has cemented his position as a prominent figure in professional football.

Starting with his tenure at the Seattle Seahawks, Sherman's initial income stream came from his rookie contract with the team. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, he signed a four-year, $2.22 million contract, marking the beginning of his professional journey. During his time with the Seahawks, Sherman showcased consistent performance, contributing to the team's success and earning accolades for his defensive skills. The pinnacle of Sherman's financial success with the Seahawks came in 2014 when he secured a four-year, $56 million contract extension after the team's triumph in Super Bowl XLVIII. His subsequent seasons with the Seahawks, marked by Pro Bowl selections and impressive defensive statistics, contributed to his overall financial portfolio.

Following his release from the Seahawks in 2018, Sherman transitioned to the San Francisco 49ers, adding a new chapter to his income sources. His three-year, $39 million contract with the 49ers represented another significant financial milestone. Despite a challenging start with fines and a less-than-stellar season, Sherman's performance improved, earning him Pro Bowl recognition and a spot on the 2nd Team All-Pro. Injuries and subsequent releases in 2021 marked the conclusion of Sherman's time with the 49ers, rendering him a free agent.

Richard Sherman's salary

Last year, Sherman's total earnings reached $8.8 million, comprising a $2 million base salary, a $3 million signing bonus, a $3.75 million roster bonus, and a $50,000 workout bonus. For the current year, his anticipated earnings remain the same, with a base salary of $7 million, a roster bonus of $1.75 million, and a workout bonus of $50,000.

Endorsements

The athlete's global appeal has led to numerous endorsements, with Sherman featuring in commercials for various brands such as Jeep, Domino's, Nike, Campbell's Soup Company, Microsoft, Wonderful Pistachios, Sports Illustrated, DirecTV, and Head & Shoulders.

Legal Troubles

Sherman's otherwise illustrious career has not been without legal challenges. In July 2021, the football star faced a significant legal hurdle when he was arrested under suspicion of burglary and domestic violence. Although the felony charge was later dropped, Sherman found himself entangled in a legal web as the charges were revised to include five misdemeanors, encompassing allegations such as resisting arrest and driving under the influence. The incident led to Sherman spending a day at the King County Correctional Facility before a judge intervened, ordering his release on his own recognizance.

In 2015, the football player became engaged to Ashley Moss, and they soon had their first child. The family expanded with the birth of their daughter, Avery, in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Beyond his family life, Sherman has demonstrated a commitment to philanthropy by establishing his own charity, Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation, in 2013. Fueled by a desire to make a positive impact, the foundation focuses on providing clothing and school supplies to children in low-income communities, showcasing Sherman's dedication to giving back and making a difference beyond the football field.

Richard Sherman interacts with fans at Levi's Stadium. Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

How much is Richard Sherman worth?

Richard Sherman's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million, a sum accumulated through his football career, broadcasting endeavors, and endorsement deals.

What are Richard Sherman's notable endorsements?

Sherman has endorsement deals with T-Mobile, Nike, Oberto, BODYARMOR, and Beats by Dre.

When did Richard Sherman start his charity?

Richard Sherman founded Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation in 2013.

