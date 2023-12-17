Name Ivan Lendl Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Tennis gender Male Date of Birth Mar 7, 1960 Age 63 years Nationality American Profession Tennis player

Regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time thanks to his distinction of holding on to the number 1 position for 270 weeks in a row, Czech-born legend Ivan Lendl has also amassed a $40 million net worth. He was regarded as one of the most dominant tennis players in the '80s, winning 8 majors before he retired from the game is the year 1994. Despite his many feats, Lendl has never won at Wimbledon, although he did reach the finals twice.

Ivan Lendl | Getty Images | Julian Finney/

With tennis as the main source of income, Lendl has earned close to $21.2 million and is currently the 18th all-time highest-earning tennis player in terms of prizes from tournaments. He first won the boy's singles titles at French Open and Wimbledon making him the world's top junior player at the time. In 1982, Lendl continued with his record-breaking performance, won a total of 15 out of 23 singles tournaments, and had a 44-match winning streak.

He also won his first World Championship Tennis (WCT) defeating John McEnroe in the WCT finals. At the 1984, French Open, Lendl again defeated McEnroe and earned the rank of #1 player of all time. In the year 1994, he retired from the game due to chronic back pain.

After retiring he became a coach and gained a reputation for coaching Andy Murray from the year 2011 to 2014 and again from 2016 to 2017.

Lendl has lived most of his life in Connecticut where he first bought a home in 1984. He later bagged another 445-acre property in Cornwall, Connecticut in 1992, only to renovate it with tennis courts and a pool. He later listed this house for $20 million in 2016, followed by his home in Florida for $900,000 in 2023.

Ivan Lendl was born into a tennis family in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia which is now the Czech Republic. His mother was ranked the No.2 female tennis player in the country, and Lendl first came into the spotlight as a junior player.

He is married to Samantha Frankel and the couple has five daughters named Arika, twins Isabelle and Caroline, as well as Daniela, and Nikola.

Ivan Lendl | Getty Images | Clive Brunskill

Lendl was the International Tennis Federation's World Champion on four occasions.

Tennis Magazine described him as one of "the game's greatest overachievers" in its 40th-anniversary series.

Who was better McEnroe or Lendl?

Most people favor Lendl even though both of them were extremely great at the sport.

Why did Lendl stop coaching Andy Murray?

He split with his longtime coach, Evan Lendl after an unsuccessful third stint together.

Who is Ivan Lendl's wife?

He is married to Samantha Frankel, the pair have five daughters together.

Did Lendl Ever Win a Wimbledon?

No, he has never won a Wimbledon. However, he has reached the final twice.

Why did Lendl retire?

He retired at the age of 34, mainly because of his Chronic back pain.

