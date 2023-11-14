Name Remy Ma Net Worth $4 million Gender Female DOB May 30, 1980 Age 43 years Nationality American Profession Songwriter, Rapper

Remy Ma, an American rapper and actress, boasts a net worth of $4 million. A former member of Terror Squad, she is among six female rappers to achieve a #1 single on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart with "Lean Back." In 2006, Remy released her solo studio album, "There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story."

After Big Pun's passing in early 2000, Fat Joe signed Remy to his label, Terror Squad Entertainment. She then contributed to the 2004 album "True Story," featuring the chart-topping single "Lean Back." The track reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts, earning Remy a Gold certification and a Grammy nomination.

Remy released her solo album "There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story" on February 7, 2006. It peaked at #33 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album included singles like "Whuteva," "Conceited (There's Something About Remy)," and "Feels So Good" (featuring Ne-Yo). Dissatisfied with Universal's promotion, a rift developed between Remy and Fat Joe, leading her to part ways with Terror Squad.

Collaborations & Singles

In 2017, Remy and Fat Joe dropped their joint album "Plata O Plomo," featuring the hit single "All the Way Up," which not only went 2× Platinum but also snagged two Grammy nominations. Later in 2017, she released "Wake Me Up," a collab with Lil' Kim. Remi's musical journey continued in 2018 with three more singles: "Melanin Magic" featuring Chris Brown, "Company" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and "New Thang" with French Montana.

LHHNY- Reality TV

Transitioning from emcee to reality TV, Remy made her mark on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015. Her honest depiction of life post-incarceration and her comeback in the industry resonated with viewers, elevating her fame and impacting her net worth. Beyond entertainment, Remy advocates for criminal justice reform, leveraging her platform to spotlight the challenging realities within the system. The rapper also founded the Remy Ma Foundation, a dedicated effort aimed at offering resources and opportunities for women who have experienced incarceration.

In July 2007, Remy surrendered to the NYPD following an altercation outside the Pizza Bar resulting in the shooting of Makeda Barnes-Joseph. Barnes-Joseph was accused of stealing $3,000 from her. Barnes-Joseph identified Remy as the shooter, leading to Ma's conviction in March 2008 for illegal weapon possession, assault, and attempted coercion. Post-shooting, Barnes-Joseph sued Remy for $80 million.

While in prison, Remy married Shamele Mackie (Papoose) over the phone in May 2008. Released from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in 2014, Remy and Papoose held a wedding ceremony in Connecticut on December 17, 2015. Their daughter was born in 2018. Remy has a son from a previous relationship and is the stepmother to Papoose's three children.

Remy's Grammy journey includes three nominations, with "Lean Back" in 2005 and "All the Way Up" in 2016. She has also received the Soul Train Music Awards and a BET Hip Hop Award. The artist won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in 2005 and 2017.

What happened to Remy rapper?

Remy served six years in prison until 2014, although she was sentenced to eight years after being charged with assault in 2008.

What song is Remy Ma known for?

Ma's most commercially successful songs include "Whuteva," "Ante Up (Remix)," "Lean Back," "Conceited," and "All the Way Up."

