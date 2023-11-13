What Is Country Singer Ray Stevens' Net Worth?

Name Ray Stevens Net Worth $12 million Gender Male DOB Jan 24, 1939 Age 84 Nationality United States of America Profession Songwriter, Singer, Singer-songwriter

Ray Stevens, an American singer, songwriter, comedian, and producer, has a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Known for hits like "Misty" and "Everything Is Beautiful," he has won two Grammys and topped charts with songs like "The Streak." With over 50 albums, including "Shriner's Convention," Stevens' musical journey is rich. He's not just a musician but also a producer with specials like "Ray Stevens Live!" and "Ray Stevens' CabaRay Nashville" and has authored "Ray Stevens' Nashville" in 2014. Inducted into prestigious halls of fame, including Country Music, Nashville Songwriters, Christian Music, and Georgia Music, Ray Stevens is a multi-talented artist celebrated for his work.

Topping charts & record label

At 18, Ray joined Capitol Records' Prep Records, debuting with "Silver Bracelet" and "Rang Tang Ding Dong." Switching to Mercury Records in 1961, he released albums like "1,837 Seconds of Humor" (1962) and "This Is Ray Stevens" (1963). In the '70s, he ventured into Nashville as a musician and producer for Warner Brothers and Barnaby Records. His 1970 album, "Everything Is Beautiful" clinched a Grammy and topped the charts globally. "Turn Your Radio On" (1972) hit #14 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. "Boogity Boogity" (1974) and "Misty" (1975) yielded top 10 hits on various charts while "The Streak" from the former reached #1 on multiple international charts. Ray's versatility shone as he went through various genres and achieved widespread success.

Multiple #1 billboard rankings

In the '80s, Ray Stevens dropped 10 studio albums, like "Shriner's Convention" (1980), "He Thinks He's Ray Stevens" (1984), and "I Have Returned" (1985). Notably, the latter hit #1 on the Top Country Albums chart. "Shriner's Convention" single claimed #1 on "Billboard" Bubbling Under Hot 100, #2 on Canadian "RPM" Country Tracks, and #7 on "Billboard" Hot Country Singles. In the '90s, albums like "#1 With a Bullet" (1991) reached #14 on "Billboard" Top Comedy Albums. "Osama-Yo' Mama: The Album" (2002) hit #29 on Top Country Albums. "We the People" (2010) peaked at #4 on Top Comedy Albums and #58 on Top Country Albums. In 2021, he launched five albums, showcasing Ray's enduring musical journey.

Ray Stevens attends the 2018 Music City Walk Induction Ceremony at Walk of Fame Park / Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In 2016, Ray purchased a 9,700-square-foot Nashville mansion on six acres for $2.85 million. In August 2023, he listed the property for $9 million, later adjusting the asking price to $8.2 million a few weeks later.

Harold Ray Ragsdale was born on January 24, 1939, in Clarkdale, Georgia to Frances Stephens Ragsdale and Willis Harold Ragsdale. His younger brother, John (who passed away in 2020), was a writer and actor. In his teenage years, Ray founded The Barons, a rhythm and blues band. After majoring in music from Georgia State University , he started a successful career. Ray married Penny Jackson Ragsdale in 1961, and they were married until she passed away from cancer in December 2021. The couple has two daughters, Timi and Suzi.

Ray Stevens earned 11 Grammy nominations, winning for "Everything Is Beautiful" in 1971 and "Misty" in 1976. Notable nods include CMA Award nominations in 1974, a Midsouth Emmy Award nomination in 2019 and inductions into the Music City Walk of Fame in 2018 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

How many records did Ray Stevens sell?

Ray Stevens has sold more than 40 million albums to date.

What was Ray Stevens's first hit song?

"Everything Is Beautiful" was one of his initial hits.

When did Ray Stevens come out?

Stevens released his first single in 1957 and his first full album in 1962.

