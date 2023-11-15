What Is Rapper Pharoahe Monch’s Net Worth?

Name Pharoahe Monch Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Music, Business Gender Male

Date of Birth Oct 31, 1967 Age 56 Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper

Also Read: What Is F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Net Worth Now?

American rapper and singer Pharoahe Monch is best known for his intricate lyrics and his rhyming skills. He began his career in the late '80s and was one half of the rap duo Organized Konfusion alongside Prince Po. He later enjoyed a successful solo career and delivered albums like "Internal Affairs," "W.A.R. (We Are Renegades)," and "PTSD: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder." He is best known for his single "Simon Says" which was released in 1999. As of November 2023, Pharoahe Monch's net worth is around $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

He began his career as the member of Organized Konfusion with Prince Po and went on to design his solo career.

Also Read: What Is ‘Collateral’ Actor Javier Bardem’s Net Worth?

Career

After a bit of struggle, the music duo, Moch and Po started producing songs with hip hop producer Paul C who produced a demo for them in the late 80s. The duo later signed with Solid Sound Records and churned out singles like "Memories of Love" and "South Side in Effect." However, following Paul C's murder in 1989, the duo renamed themselves as Organized Konfusion and signed a recording contract with Hollywood BASIC.

Also Read: What Is Rapper and Actor Mos Def’s Net Worth?

After a while, Pharoahe Monch began his solo career and signed a deal with Rawkus Records. This is when his album "Simon Says" releaaed. However, there were major controversies surrounding the tracks as many thought that the song was copied from Akira Ifukube's theme song for the film, "Godzilla vs. Mothra". Monch released his first official mixtape "The Awakening," and released the album "Desire" in 2007. The album includes some critically acclaimed singles such as "Push," "Let's Go," and the title track. Monch is known for his rapping style and is known for unique breathing styles in his raps.

Pharoahe Monch | Getty Images | Shahar Azran

Other projects

Monch has also formed a rap-rock supergroup th1rt3en in 2019. The group included drummer Daru Jones and also guitarist Marcus Machado. He also released his debut single "Panlindrome" which came out in 2020. In 2021, they released their debut album, "A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism." Some of the famous singles from this album were "Cult 45," ,"666," and "Fight." He has also served as the judge on the "Ultimate MC" TV show. He was seen alongside Royce da 5'9", Sean Price, Planet Asia, and Organik.

Troy Donald Jamerson, known to the world as Pharoahe Monch, was born on October 31, 1967 in the borough of Queens in New York City. As a teenager he attended the School of Arts and Design in Manhattan. As of 2023, Pharoahe Monch is single and not dating anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch)

Instagram 303K Facebook 255K Twitter 219.3K

Pharoahe Monch | Getty Images | Johnny Nunez

What song does "Simon Says" sample?

"Simon Says" is one of Monch's most famous songs and it samples the theme song of the 1964 film "Mothra vs. Godzilla."

Where was Pharoahe Monch born?

Monchwas born in Queen's New York, US.

How did Pharoahe Monch start his music career?

Monch began his career as the member of Organized Konfusion with Prince Po.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Rapper Vince Staples’ Net Worth?

What Is Casino Heiress Miriam Adelson’s Net Worth?